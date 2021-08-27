Here's Why 'Nah He Tweakin' is Suddenly All Over Your Kid's Social Media

Every so often a meme or trend pops up that takes off like the Road Runner and leaves a lot of people—for instance, parents who aren't as plugged into social media as their tweens and teens—in the dust. This week, that internet sensation comes in the form of a phrase: "Nah he tweakin." If you've just started seeing it all over the internet and need a little context, you've come to the right place.

Here, what you need to know about the trending expression.

How It Started

In the spring, rapper Lil Nas X came out with a limited -edition shoe called the "Satan Shoe," which featured a drop of human blood in the soles. The 666 kicks, priced at over $1K each, sold out, and the rapper was quickly met with criticism about the blood and the shoe's design, which was a modification of Nike Air Max 97s. Nike also sued the rapper for trademark infringement.

Now, pro skateboarder Tony Hawk is on the bloody gear bandwagon, apparently. He announced earlier this week that he is selling a $500 skateboard infused with his blood in the paint. And no one seemed to flip out over him using his blood in the product, which quickly sold out.

Lil Nas X tweeted about the hypocrisy, writing, "Now that Tony Hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y'all ready to admit y'all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? And maybe you were mad for some other reason?"

He also headed over to a RapTV Instagram post that asked if everyone was going to be "rocking with" the skateboard, and Lil Nas X replied, "nah he tweakin"—aka he's crazy. Lil Nas X's reply has garnered more than 145k likes. The phrase "he tweakin" did not start with Lil Nas X though. It's an AAVE/BAE term that's been in use for years.

How It's Going

Lil Nas X's comment quickly took off, getting co-opted by IG users and trolls. It has also showed up in a bevy of memes, featuring everything from cats to football players to Bart Simpson.

And in a tweet, Instagram even acknowledged the meme themselves.