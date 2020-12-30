Here's Proof That 'SNL' Skit About Moms Getting Shortchanged on Christmas Was Spot-On

More often than not, the duty of ensuring that the holiday season is as magical as possible falls to mom. And yet, when it comes time to rip open gifts, they might be the first member of the family to get the shaft. A December 19 Saturday Night Live sketch, featuring alum and host Kristen Wiig, summed this all too relatable phenomenon up perfectly. In the sketch, Wiig plays a tired mom whose kids, husband, and even the family dog get all the presents they could have ever hoped for—from fancy tech to signed baseball bats and stockings full of extra goodies. Wiig's character, on the other hand, got ... a robe. Days later, moms proved that SNL nailed it—by posting photos of themselves in, yep, their Christmas morning robes.

"Here I am in my robe with a cold coffee and a garbage bag full of everyone else's wrapping paper I picked up," wrote one Twitter user named Adrienne Glisson.

As if that wasn't bad enough, Annie Allman posted a receipt for a robe, writing, "Oh I can top this….a robe. Wrong size. Back-ordered until March. It’s ok fam, I love you anyway. It was clearly all worth it."

One mom Gina Solemsaas shared that she got not one but two robes "in case one didn’t fit!!?" "Multiple gifts!!" she wrote. "One was an XS & the other a large!?"

Kristen Roper shared, "Thanks for the robe. My kids got this just because your skit was so funny, but then they also got me my first Christmas present in 15 years."

And Amanda Hill's family, inspired by the sketch, thought it would be funny to hide the rest of her presents until after she opened her robe.

Other moms just nodded in agreement, doing their best to have a sense of humor about just how painfully accurate the SNL sketch was.