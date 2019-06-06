What Kid Wouldn’t Love This Hello Kitty Dentist Office?

Image zoom

June 6, 2019

Plenty of millennial parents who grew up loving Sanrio's Hello Kitty and all of her friends can't wait to share the franchise with their little ones. Now, those who live in Southern California can take their kids to a Hello Kitty-themed dental office. Yes, really. The Parklane Dental group, with locations in Temple City and Arcadia, California, proudly declares on their website that they're "the only dentistry in the U.S. featuring Hello Kitty and her friends." In fact, the office is completely decorated with images of Hello Kitty and other beloved characters like Gudetama, My Melody, Chococat, Badtz Maru, Little Twin Stars, Keroppi, Pochacco, and Pompompurin.

Dentist Eric To was inspired to partner with Sanrio after his daughter Reagan was hospitalized from a severe medical event and found comfort in her special Hello Kitty plush throughout her treatment. Dr. To felt like bringing the Sanrio characters into his office space would offer patients and fans of the characters a unique experience that would also ease their fears of dental work.

The various character-themed rooms are all available to patients on a first-come, first-serve basis, but there's also a separate themed community room where you can brush with My Melody, floss with Little Twin Stars, and rinse with Keroppi. The office also features a pediatric specialist, and, after an appointment, kids get a special Sanrio-themed gift along with their dental care kit. If that doesn't sound like a Hello Kitty fan's dream come true, not sure what would!

Image zoom

Image zoom

RELATED: Ergobaby's Hello Kitty Collection With Sanrio Makes Baby Gear the Cutest Accessory

According to a plethora of gushingly positive Yelp reviews, the office definitely lives up to its hype. One patient shared, "The waiting area is so cute and welcoming! The comfy sofas add to the cheerful wall decorations and lifesized Hello Kitty! The office is bright and clean! The staff are efficient and friendly!" Another said, "Such cute dental office with Sanrio characters! The first in US! There are Hello Kitty and Gudetama dental rooms, perfect for Sanrio fans and kids—a little treat to make your dental appointment more fun and something to look forward to!"

Sounds like for any dental hygiene-conscious Sanrio fan, young or old, Parklane Dental is bona fide bucket list.