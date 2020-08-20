Hasbro Super Soaker Water Blasters Recalled From Target Due to Lead

On August 19, Hasbro recalled two of their water blasters: Super Soaker XP 20 and Super Soaker XP 30. The products contain excessive lead levels that surpass the federal lead content ban.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the lead was found in the ink of a decorate sticker on the water tank. No incidents or injuries have been reported yet.

The recall includes about 52,900 products, which were sold exclusively at Target from March 2020 to July 2020. The Super Soaker XP 20 (model number E6286) is a green and orange hand-held water blaster that retailed for around $8. The XP 30 (model number E6289) has orange and blue coloring, and it was priced at $13.

Consumers can find “Nerf Super Soaker” and the model number printed on the sticker. Both products were manufactured in India by Hasbro, Inc., of Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

Ingesting lead can have negative consequences, especially for young children. Symptoms of lead poisoning may include vomiting, abdominal pain, constipation, irritability, and fatigue. With prolonged exposure, children may develop seizures, learning difficulties, and other changes to their developing brains.

Does your child have one of the recalled water blasters? Take it away immediately and contact Hasbro Inc. for instructions on returning the product for a full refund. You can reach the company at 888-664-3323 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET on Fridays. Alternatively, you can visit their website or email SuperSoakerRecall@Hasbro.com.