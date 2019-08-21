Hasbro Is Phasing Out Plastic Packaging for Kids Toys and Games by 2022

Image zoom Courtesy Hasbro

If your child has had a birthday recently and opened up a gift, you've probably seen the massive amount of plastic packaging wrapped around almost any toy. But toy company Hasbro is out to change that in all Hasbro products: By 2022, the company is aiming to eliminate plastic packaging for its toys.

Chances are your kiddo has some Hasbro items at home. Nerf, My Little Pony, Transformers, Play-Doh, Monopoly, Baby Alive, Magic: The Gathering, and Power Rangers are all among the company's portfolio of toy brands. The company is going to start phasing out those itty bitty pieces wrapped in plastic, such as polybags, elastic bands, shrink wrap, window sheets, and blister packs, starting in 2020.

“Reimagining and redesigning packaging across our brand portfolio is a complex undertaking, but we believe it’s important and our teams are up for the challenge,” said John Frascotti, president and chief operating officer of Hasbro, in a press release. “We know consumers share our commitment to protecting the environment, and we want families to feel good knowing that our packaging will be virtually plastic-free, and our products can be easily recycled through our Toy Recycling Program with TerraCycle.”

While customers are waiting to buy their toys sans surplus plastic waste, they can send their child's used and discarded toys to be recycled and made into play spaces, flower pots, park benches, and more through Hasbro's TerraCycle program.

Every little bit helps, right parents? Now you can buy your family that novelty Monopoly game you've been eyeing with a little less guilt come the new year.