This Hand-Washing Dance Is a TikTok Challenge You'll Want Your Kids to Try

Turns out TikTok might be as educational as it is entertaining for kids—at least when it comes to learning about proper hand-washing technique. That seems to be the goal of a Vietnamese dancer named Quang Dang whose new dance challenge is blowing up on the popular app.

The dance is performed to a song called "Ghen Co Vy," which was created by Vietnam's National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health and is based on a Vietnamese pop hit called "Ghen" by Min and Erik. Dang's dance, referred to as the #GhenCovyChallenge, includes six hand-washing movements, as recommended by the World Health Organization and the Ministry of Health.

The lyrics, translated to English: "Wash our hands, rub, rub, rub, rub evenly. Do not touch eyes, nose, mouth. And limit visits to crowded places. Push back the virus, corona, corona. Constantly improve your health. And clean your personal space. Let’s improve our social awareness. Push back the virus, corona, corona."

CBS News reports that Dang was asked by Vietnam's National Institute of Occupational and Environmental Health to create the viral dance, and it only took him 15 minutes to come up with the choreography. "The viral dance will help spread this information to the community," he told the outlet via email. "Especially the young people. They tend to not get the right information."

Since sharing his hygiene-boosting moves on February 19, Dang has received a wealth of praise.

UNICEF posted the clip, writing on Facebook, "We love this handwashing dance from Vietnamese dancer, Quang Dang. Washing your hands with soap and water is one of the first steps to protect yourself from #coronavirus."

On Last Week Tonight, John Oliver gave the dance a shout-out, as well, referring to the song as a "genuine club-banger."

There's even an animated video set to the catchy tune.

And now, the #GhenCovyChallenge is making the international rounds on TikTok and other social media platforms.

Well before coronavirus-fueled anxiety swept the planet, the U.S. was facing a particularly rough cold and flu season, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention included hand-washing among the top ways to keep viruses at bay. In December, a viral school experiment showed us why: It's the most effective way to wash off germs and reduce your risk of illness. So, if a TikTok dance is the best way to engage, educate, and fuel this trend, more power to Dang and anyone else making the #GhenCovyChallenge go viral.