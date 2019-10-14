'Hamilton' Star & Family Grieve the Loss of 3-Year-Old Who Died From Infantile Spasms: 'She Went Peacefully in My Arms'

Image zoom Courtesy of Miguel Cervantes

Hamilton star Miguel Cervantes and his wife Kelly are grieving the loss of their 3-year-old daughter Adelaide, who died following a nearly lifelong battle with epilepsy and Infantile Spasms (IS). The couple shared their heartbreaking news in a statement to People. Just last week, Adelaide had entered hospice care.

“The Cervantes family is heartbroken to announce that their baby girl Adelaide Grace passed away early Saturday morning,” they said. “She was held in the loving arms of her family as she peacefully achieves the ‘calm’ for which they’ve been searching for so long. They would like to extend their deepest, heartfelt gratitude to all who have reached out with words of support and prayer and will continue to feel all the love as they go through this difficult time.”

The statement follows an Instagram post that Kelly shared on Sunday featuring a solemn photo of her late daughter's bedroom alongside the caption: "The machines are off. Her bed is empty. The quiet is deafening. Miss Adelaide Grace left us early Saturday morning. She went peacefully in my arms and surrounded by love. Finally, she is free from pain, reactions and seizures but leaves our hearts shattered. We love you so much Adelaide bug and forever after."

The nearly 4-year-old had been battling epilepsy-related seizures since she was 7 months old. When she was 9 months old, Adelaide was diagnosed with Infantile Spasms (IS) or West Syndrome, which is characterized by epileptic spasms, developmental problems, and a specific brain wave pattern on electroencephalography (EEG) testing called hypsarrhythmia. The onset is usually in the first year of life, typically between 4-8 months.

Kelly documented Adelaide's journey on her popular blog Inchstones and through her work with the Citizens United for Research in Epilepsy (CURE), which raises funds for research into a cure for the devastating illness.

Prior to Adelaide's passing, the proud mom described her daughter as "feisty as hell" and "a warrior" to People. "I have never met someone stronger in my life," she said. "She shared her opinions in her own way. She came into the world and she had a mission and a story. I’m so proud that no one will ever forget her story."

She also praised her son, Adelaide's older brother Jackson as "what keeps me strong. He runs around this house and brings an energy that we need. And he needs us. We might be going through the worst thing ever, but he is the one that gets us up when we are just fighting emotionally to get out of bed."

Reflecting on the loss of his daughter, Miguel told People, "I’m never going to ask why these things happen and oh, I’d give away all that I have to have Adelaide here. But without her condition, we would have never met the strong and amazing people we are surrounded by right now. We have been giving this platform to talk about Infantile Spasms and epilepsy. And we have been given this platform to tell people about Adelaide. And that’s exactly what we intend to do.”

">Miguel wrote on Twitter, "Dear everyone. Just wanted you to know that @KellyGC411 , Jackson and I are doing ok. We are comforted knowing there are so many people sending positive vibes. We are seeing all of it. [Love] and thanks. We will be celebrating her life and legacy soon."

People reports the family will soon share details on Adelaide's celebration of life.