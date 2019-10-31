Hospital Transformed Pediatric Patients' Wheelchairs Into Breathtaking Halloween Costumes

If there ever was a holiday that's about celebrating one's unique, colorful spirit, it's Halloween. That's just one reason of many that the fourth annual Halloween Heroes Parade deserves all the national headlines it's making. Held at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the parade featured over 30 pediatric hospital patients who use wheelchairs—and were able to transform them for the holiday with super-cool costumes.

Image zoom Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital

"No matter if the child suffered a spinal cord injury or stroke, or if they were born with spina bifida or cerebral palsy, they were in charge of their Halloween costume dream," the hospital noted in a statement. "The volunteers from the local college, police station, and construction company built the kid's dream into a reality."

The kids rocked a variety of looks, from DJ Marshmello to Baby Shark to Edna Mode from The Incredibles.

Image zoom Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital

“This event is for our kids to be included in activities that other kids get to do. We want them to enjoy Halloween just like everybody else," Jane Weatherford, Mary Free Bed Guild and Halloween Heroes coordinator, told MLive.com.

Weatherford also told local news station FOX17, "We really just want to give these kids the opportunity to not only have a really cool costume, but to take it home and use it at school, and in their neighborhoods and just be part of everyone else and part of the activity."

Judging from the looks on the participants' faces, that is one incredibly heartwarming mission that the hospital readily accomplished.