Earlier this year, parents everywhere were devastated when Gymboree filed for bankruptcy. But the popular clothing brand is scheduled to make a comeback in spring 2020! Gymboree apparel will be available on an enhanced website (Gymboree.com) and in more than 200 locations of The Children’s Place across America and Canada.

Image zoom Courtesy of Gymboree

“We have embarked upon an exciting journey to bring this iconic brand back to the loyal Gymboree customers, who continue to voice an unrivaled passion and affinity for it,” Jane Elfers, President and Chief Executive Officer, announced in a press release on October 15, 2019. “We are thrilled to be able to revitalize bow-to-toe collections that create magical childhood moments. We are making every effort to meet her high standards for curated and elevated product and eagerly anticipate welcoming her back to the Gymboree brand.”

Parents love Gymboree for its adorable kids’ clothing that comes in full “bow-to-toe” (complete outfit) sets. New and classic collections will cater to any occasion, from school to holidays to beach vacations. Every item will have “vibrant color palettes, prints, textures, graphics and high-quality, durable fabrics,” according to the press release. The end goal is letting kids embrace their childhood through their clothing. Sizes will be available in 12M – 8T.

Where You Can Buy Gymboree Clothing

More than 200 locations of The Children’s Place—North America’s largest specialty retailer of pure-play children’s apparel—will offer Gymboree across America and Canada. You can also buy it on the Gymboree app or new-and-improved website. Gymboree.com lets you shop by collection (with free shipping and free returns!) and add items to a shared online basket.

“We believe a multichannel offering combining an enhanced online shopping experience with inviting in-store locations will best serve long-standing Gymboree customers, and also welcome a new generation of moms to the iconic brand,” Claudia Lima-Guinehut, Senior Vice President of Global Merchandising, commented in the press release. “The goal is to provide a Gymboree brand experience that reconnects mom to the branded-product that she loves, and also provides her with enhanced capabilities she’s come to expect from best-in-class, omni-channel retailers.”

Additionally, Gymboree customers can sign up for a new loyalty program. Not only will they receive rewards for every purchase, they’ll also get special offers on their children’s birthdays and access to bonus events.