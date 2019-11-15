A Groom Wrote Vows for His New Stepdaughter at His Wedding & the Beautiful Moment Is Captured in Moving Photos
When Jimmy married Kelsea earlier this month, he said his vows and then shared heartfelt words with his new wife's 9-year-old daughter Olivia, as well.
Weddings might be centered around two people who are making a loving commitment to one another, but they're also about the couple's loved ones. For a groom from Pennsylvania named Jimmy Gisondi, it was about showing his new stepdaughter how much he cares. On his wedding day earlier this month, after reading vows to his bride Kelsea, Gisondi offered another heartwarming, tearjerking speech to her 9-year-old Olivia.
According to the couple's wedding photographers Abigail and Andy, who captured the stunning moment, Jimmy shared the following vows with his stepdaughter: "Olivia, from this day forward, I promise to remind you every day how truly loved you are. I promise to teach, guide, respect you for the rest of our days. I promise to never treat anything less than my own you child. I'm very happy to say that you’re my daughter. From this day forward, you will truly be my daughter and the other love of my life. I love you, Olivia."
The beautiful, emotional images have understandably gone viral.
Kelsea told Good Morning America of her daughter's reaction, "It was a very emotional moment for our families. It’s something everyone knew Olivia needed and wanted so badly. And that was her time. Olivia isn’t a very emotional person so seeing her like that just confirmed we all knew how much this just really meant to her."
Congratulations to the Gisondis!