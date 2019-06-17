Gloria Vanderbilt, Style Icon and Mother of Anderson Cooper, Dies at 95

Image zoom

Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, socialite, fashion icon and mother of CNN’s Anderson Cooper, has died, the journalist confirmed on the network on Monday. She was 95.

Vanderbilt had cancer, her son confirmed, explaining in a CNN obituary, “Earlier this month, we had to take her to the hospital. That’s where we learned she had very advanced cancer in her stomach and that it had spread. When the doctor told her she had cancer, she was silent for a while, and then she said, ‘Well, it’s like that old song: Show me the way to get out of this world, because that’s where everything is.’"

“Love is what she believed in more than anything,” Cooper said. He continued, “Gloria Vanderbilt died as she lived: on her own terms.”

Vanderbilt’s death comes just three years after she and Cooper penned a joint memoir called The Rainbow Comes and Goes: A Mother and Son Talk About Life, Love, and Loss, which offers a rare glimpse into their special relationship via a collection of intimate email exchanges.

“When my mom turned 91, I wanted to use the time that we have left in our lives to get to know each other as adults,” Cooper explained to PEOPLE at the time. “I realized I didn’t want there to be anything left unsaid with my mom, I didn’t want there to be questions that I still had about who she was and what her life was like. And I didn’t want her to have questions about me as an adult.”