Dad Catches Hilarious Conversation With Daughter on Camera & No Wonder It’s Been Watched 3 Million Times

Looking for an unfiltered, straight-to-the-point take? You can count on your little one to deliver it—even when it comes to sensitive subjects like which parent they supposedly love the most. Comedian Justin Weissman proved that recently by taking to Facebook to share a clip captured by his home security camera.

In the video, Weissman and his daughter are leaving their house. She sweetly says, "I love you, Dad!" to which he replies, "I love you too." His daughter then adds, "Not as much as Mommy." The proud papa's on-point response? "Alright, thank you for that."

“Not only do security cameras help protect you and your property, every once in a while, if you’re lucky, they capture the most precious and humbling moments,” Weissman captioned the funny clip.

Since being posted on September 10, Weissman's video has gone mega-viral, wracking up 3.3M views, 27K comments, and 47K shares.

Some parents pointed out that it might've been that Weissman's L.O. was saying her mom loves her dad more than she does. "Maybe she means she doesn’t love you as much as her mommy loves you," one commenter wrote. "Yeah, I’m going with that."

Another joked, "That’s what we are striving for as mothers ya know!"

No matter what Weissman's little girl meant, it still seems there's a whole lot of love to go around in the doting dad's family, and really, isn't that all that matters?