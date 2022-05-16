Get Ready for the 'CoComelon' Spinoff Featuring Cody

Whether adults love or hate it, there's no denying that preschoolers in just about every home love CoComelon. As Black and brown parents scoured the internet for years looking for more diverse alternatives to the YouTube phenomenon, CoComelon slowly increased the diversity in their popular programming. Now they're launching a spinoff channel, It's Cody Time, featuring JJ's best friend Cody and his family. It's giving main character energy, and we love to see it!

"Cody's been a fan favorite to our global audience for years. We're excited to launch It's Cody Time and give fans a chance to get to know Cody and his family a bit better," said Patrick Reese, General Manager at Moonbug Entertainment, in the official press release. "Representation matters and we want to bring more content with diverse lead characters, inclusive storytelling and aspirational role modeling to children around the world."

Research shows that a lack of representation in media can lead to negative psychological outcomes for those with identities that are underrepresented or negatively portrayed. So while some parents deem popular programming like CoComelon "unhealthy" for children, the preschool show is popular in many homes across the country, mine included. And honestly, I love nothing more than when a company takes the feedback from their target audience and puts it to work. In my opinion, the Green family's YouTube channel debut is long overdue.

It's Cody Time follows the classic CoComelon format so if your kiddos love the original, they're sure to love Cody's family too! The initial story arc will focus on pregnancy, becoming a big brother, the joys of family, and will aim to help children learn through relatable situations and to prepare them for big sibling responsibilities and expectations. And with the main characters of It's Cody Time being the Green family, there is sure to be more diversity on the screen—not only with the children. Cody's father, Kwame, is a chef, and is of Jamaican and Ghanaian descent. His mom is African-American and works full-time as a pediatrician.

With CoComelon generating over 3 million monthly views on YouTube, it'll be interesting to see what type of excitement It's Cody Time receives. And I will be 100 percent relieved to get some new songs stuck in my head. Because yes yes yes I want to see the Greens! And don't just stop there, because I have a soon-to-be 1-year-old daughter who will definitely be needing some Cody merch!