It's Time for This Year's Gerber Baby Search!

Think your little one has what it takes to be the Gerber baby? It's time to find out! Gerber just launched its 2020 baby search and the hunt is on to find this year's Spokesbaby.

First launched 10 years ago, the Gerber baby photo contest has become a mainstay and this year's promises to be the best yet. In celebration of its 10-year anniversary, the company is making it easier than ever before to show off your baby's special something.

As part of the submission process, families will now be able to upload photos and videos and share their baby's story. The contest winner will receive $50,000 and the opportunity to be the face of the company throughout 2020. Plus bragging rights for a lifetime!

“As we celebrate our 10th anniversary of Photo Search, we’re extremely proud to look back on all of the babies that we’ve celebrated and to continue Gerber’s longstanding heritage of recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby,” Gerber president and CEO Bill Partyka said in a statement. “We always strive to make each year of Photo Search bigger and better than the last, and we encourage families all over the country to submit their little ones for a chance to be a part of this special year with us.”

The contest is open to babies from birth to 48-months and runs from February 5- 21, so head over to the Gerber's online submission portal and let your little one sparkle!