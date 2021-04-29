The baby nutrition company is searching for their next Spokesbaby who will assume the title of Chief Growing Officer (CGO) to boot. Could your little one be it?

Gerber's Baby Photo Search Is On for 2021, and This Year They're Looking for a C-Suite Star

Over a decade ago, inspired by the many parents and babies who vied to mirror the iconic Gerber baby, the infant nutrition company launched a contest aimed at celebrating little ones: the Photo Search program. Now, 11 years down the road, they had to step up their game for the baby photo contest. For the 2021 contest, the winner and Spokesbaby will also assume a snazzy title: Chief Growing Officer (CGO). Yup, that's right—the winning baby will get their very own C-suite position.

The CGO theme ties in with Gerber's commitment to "do anything for Baby." In a press release, Mohini Joshi, Gerber Vice President of Marketing, noted, "Each year we strive to make Photo Search bigger and better. In honor of the program's 11-year anniversary, we're excited to give Gerber families something new and exciting. Our Chief Growing Officer's adorable roles and responsibilities are sure to make Gerber's 2021 Photo Search a year like NO other and provide executive leadership new inspiration to help babies thrive."

On their official Photo Search website, the company notes that qualifications for the position include:

An infectious giggle.

The ability to warm hearts.

A passion for being the center of attention.

A shining personality and expressiveness.

And "responsibilities" include "steering" Gerber's Executive Committee "whether by crawling, wobbling, walking or running," eating baby food products, acting as the face of the company, and appearing on Gerber's social media channels and marketing campaigns throughout the year. The winner also scores a $25,000 cash prize.

In short, it's a dream opportunity for one charismatic, ambitious kid. Past winners include 2020's beaming Magnolia Earl, a 1-year-old from California, 2019's adorable Kairi Yang from Hickory, North Carolina, and 2018's charismatic Lucas Warren, the first winner with Down syndrome from Dalton, Georgia.