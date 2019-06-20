Frozen Avocado Recall Issued in 15 States for Possible Listeria Contamination

Image zoom CNW Group/Nature's Touch Frozen Foods (West) Inc.

June 20, 2019

Nature’s Touch, a popular food producer used in grocery stores like Albertsons and Safeway, has issued a recall this morning for their frozen Signature Select Avocado Chunks. This is after an alert from the FDA saying Listeria was found in a sample product during a routine inspection.

Signature Select Frozen Avocado Chunks with a “Best Before” date of October 11, 2020 sold in Albertsons, Safeway, Safeway Community Markets, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Lucky, Pak N Save, Pavilions, and Vons across 15 states are cause for contamination concern.

The product was distributed in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, Wyoming, Texas and Utah. Customers are advised to discard the product or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.

There have been no illnesses reported in association with this product as of now. Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and even fatal infections in the elderly, young children, and those with a weakened immune system. Healthy individuals who are diagnosed with Listeria typically only experience short-term symptoms, though it can cause miscarriages or stillbirths in pregnant women.

The Nature's Touch Consumer Service Team will be available to answer any questions by phone at: 1-877-850-2664 between Monday to Friday 9:00 to 7:00 EST or by email at: info@naturestouch.ca.