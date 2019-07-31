New Frida Mom Line Is a Game-Changer for Postpartum Recovery

Image zoom FridaMom

From Chrissy Teigen to Ali Wong to Amy Schumer and bloggers everywhere, new moms have taken to publicly singing the praises of postpartum mesh underwear over the past few years. But they've also wondered why the product, which makes life right after baby so much easier, isn't more readily available outside of a hospital. The same has been true for various items that make postpartum life more comfortable. It's a widely-felt frustration that Frida, the parent company behind Frida Baby, the makers of NoseFrida the SnotSucker, has set out to address with a new line called Frida Mom.

In a release about the line, the company points out that "approximately 4 million babies are born in the U.S. every year, and with them countless products, books and doctors’ appointments that focus on newborn care." Meanwhile, "the 4 million women that gave birth to those babies are told to check in with their physician 6 weeks post-delivery and are sent on their way from the hospital." This leaves women in the U.S. "insta-hacking a recipe for 'padsicles' and D-I-Ying their way through tending to their stitched up post-delivery bodies."

Chelsea Hirschhorn, the CEO of Frida and a mom of three kids who are currently 5 ½, 3 ½, and 9 months, was inspired to create the line during her second pregnancy, when she noticed just how little progress had been made in terms of postpartum recovery solutions.

"The problem with postpartum recovery begins with a woman’s lack of knowledge and ability to prepare for what’s really about to go down. The intimidation factor—before, during and after—is debilitating," Hirschorn explained in a press release. "Then, you’re expected to tend to a newborn in between concocting ice remedies from the incontinence and burn relief aisles of your local drug store while perched on a wee-wee pad—my exact discharge instructions after I delivered my first child."

Determined to tackle this problematic set-up for postpartum moms once and for all, Hirschorn set out to create "an entirely new category of consumer products dedicated to making a first-time mom feel as informed and confident as a third-time mom."

Frida Mom's revolutionary new line-up includes:

an upside-down peri-bottle

2-in-1 instant ice maxi pads

witch hazel pad liners

perineal healing foam (instead of spray)

mesh underwear for both C-section and vaginal deliveries

a super-soft delivery + nursing gown

two hospital bag essentials kits

Hirschorn stands by each and every one of the products, having tested them herself during her third vaginal delivery and recovery "to make sure we nailed it." The result: "We did."

Frida Mom products are now available on Target.com, in select Target stores nationwide, as well as on Amazon and at BuyBuy Baby.