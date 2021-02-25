Frida Mom's New Ad Shows Completely Unfiltered Reality of Breastfeeding, and It's About Time

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The postpartum recovery line just debuted a commercial that aims to reassure new parents who are coping with the challenges of lactation and breastfeeding that they're not alone.

If after giving birth, you found yourself feeling caught off-guard by the raw nipples, uterine contractions, and painful clogs that come with lactation/breastfeeding, you're far from alone. And Frida Mom is determined to reassure you of that with an ad campaign tied to their new Breast Care line.

Entitled "Stream of Lactation," the video aims to normalize the breastfeeding journey by touching on a variety of universal lactation challenges—from massaging out clogged ducts with an electric toothbrush to feeling like your breast pump is talking to you. The video features real, postpartum women all doing their best to nurture their babies (and themselves) through this emotional time.

Chelsea Hirschhorn, the CEO of Frida and a mom of three kids, explains the inspiration behind the clip: "The reality is that women are unprepared and blindsided by the physicality of lactation/breastfeeding. No one tells you that it can be as painful as your vaginal recovery. The anthem video is a universal depiction of the realities that women and their breasts—breastfeeding or not—go through postpartum."

Hirschhorn says the goal was to show new parents are not alone in what they go through—and that "Frida Mom is here to prepare and support them."

To that end, the ad debuts Frida Mom's Breast Care line, meant to improve the postpartum breast care experience by addressing physical discomforts that crop up when you're lactating/breastfeeding. Products include:

An adjustable nursing pillow to customize the lap-to-latch experience based on body type and baby's age.

A 2-in-1 lactation massager that combines heat and vibration to eliminate clogged ducts.

An instant heat breast warmer that doesn't require a microwave.

Breast masks for lactation, engorgement, and hydration.

Postpartum gummies for lactation.

The Frida Mom Breast Care products are now available at Target, Amazon and FridaMom.com.