Foster Parent Shares Genius 'Comfort Care' Kit To Help Kids Regulate Big Emotions

Working through overwhelming feelings can be tough for people of all ages, but when it comes to supporting children, especially those in foster care, a foster parent on TikTok has a brilliant tool at the ready. Late last year, Laura, a foster parent and foster parent partner who posts to the social media site under the handle @fosterparenting, shared a clip featuring "a comfort care kit to regulate big emotions."

"I keep this on hand to help little ones with big feelings," the video's caption reads.

In the clip, Laura says these comfort kits are meant for young kids in her care who are dysregulated—meaning they're struggling to self-regulate their emotions and in distress—explaining, "It's not something to keep in the playroom."

Laura explains that she starts with a simple pencil box that's easy to close and can be thrown in a bag. Then, she includes crayons for drawing, Post-Its—which kids can draw on or fold and get creative with in other ways—as well as puzzles, which she says she will often do with kids as a way to bond.

She also includes a soft toy a child is "allowed to hit or throw" in case they're feeling angry. Sensory items to relax the mind, fidgets, and stickers ("what little kid doesn't love stickers?") are all in the kit as well.

"I only use this in case of emergency—it's a great way to reset and start over," concludes Laura.

TikTokkers applauded her efforts. One noted, "This is such a good idea. I'm going to make one for my foster daughter. It would really help her!"

Another shared, "As a registered play therapist, I wanted to say: GREAT IDEA!!! This is an awesome tool to help kiddos regulate."