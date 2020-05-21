Former Starbucks Barista Says Her Multitasking Job Makes Her a Better Mom

Keeping everything together when you're a new parent is no easy task, but one Reddit mom thanks her years as a barista for helping her prepare for life with a little one.

Integrating baby care into your life is never an easy task but for one mom, her pre-baby job taught her some valuable lessons that made life with an infant a little easier. A Redditor using the name Babycrabapple88 says her years spent as a Starbucks barista have been useful as she navigates life with her 9-month-old, but it's not because she can make a killer salted caramel mocha.

In a post on the popular social media site she wrote, "I’m almost 24 and have a 9-month-old son. From the ages of 20 to 22, I worked at a very busy Starbucks. During my shifts, I would have to simultaneously clean, listen to orders, manage customers, manage my coworkers, make drinks, basically I was running around for 8 hours and it taught me a lot about multitasking and pleasing everyone while maintaining a clean workspace. Just like really any other job in the food industry service."

If there's one thing about motherhood that's universal it's the need to do all of the above all day every day. And boy, it can be overwhelming without a system!

"It’s become such a routine for me to clean his toys and tub and then fill the tub for myself that I felt a deja vu, Groundhog Day moment. I tidy, do dishes, laundry the same routine every single day. Just like at my job at Starbucks. Running around chasing a baby and a dog and keeping a house clean is the same skill set I learned while working as a barista! That job really helped me in the future in such a different way."

Any job skills that can ease the transition into parenthood are welcome, especially those that help you keep your space clean, tidy, and safe for your little one. Messes have a tendency to accumulate, especially during the infant and toddler stages, so having a routine in place to help put out fires before they get out of control is pretty much a blessing.

"I worked the night shift so every night I would rip the entire bar down and hand wash/dish wash every single thing, wipe down every surface, mop the floor," she wrote. "Now instead, my kitchen is always deep cleaned every night with dishes done, cabinets, counters, and walls wiped and generally the floor mopped a few times a week. It was a habit that I was into at work for two years and now that I’m a mom it’s come back into my life and it really helps me!"