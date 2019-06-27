Fisher-Price Recalls More Inclined Sleepers Due to Safety Concerns

Image zoom Fisher-Price

A few months after it recalled its popular inclined sleeper, Fisher-Price announced another one Thursday saying safety is the company’s “highest priority.”

Fisher-Price has voluntarily recalled about 71,000 units of the inclined sleeper accessory that comes with all models of the Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yard. The recalled piece is meant to be placed on top of the play pen to convert it into an inclined sleeper. The company is encouraging customers to contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher.

But parents don't need to toss the entire piece. “Consumers can continue to use the play yard portion of the product without the inclined sleeper accessory and can also continue to use the changing station clutch accessory and carry bag,” Fisher-Price said in a statement.

The recall, in partnership with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, is “due to safety concerns about inclined sleep products," although there haven't been any reported injuries with this specific product. “Infant fatalities have been reported while using other inclined sleep products, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances,” the company said.

That was the case for Fisher-Price’s Rock’n Play Sleepers, which were recalled in April. More than 30 infant fatalities had been documented since the product was introduced in 2009.

Parents need to be very careful about where they let their little ones snooze, says the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). “The AAP advises against using car seats, strollers, or other devices for sleep because of the risk that a baby could roll or turn into an unsafe position and be incapable of moving, leading to suffocation or strangulation,” it said in a statement.

If a baby happens to fall asleep in one of those devices, the AAP says parents should move them onto a firm surface as soon as they can. Babies should also always sleep on their back until they are 1 years old. And there should never been any blankets, pillows, stuffed toys, or bumper pads anywhere near a sleeping tot.