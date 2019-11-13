4 Policy Proposals from 2020 Candidates Parents Need to Know About

Image zoom Illustration by Sarina Finkelstein; Getty Images (6)

Though it seems like it’s been going for years, election season is only now getting into full-swing⁠—the plethora of Democratic presidential candidates are ramping up their campaigns in preparation for state primary elections, slated to begin in early 2020. With so many candidates to keep track of, it can be hard to keep their policies and promises straight and to know how those policies will affect you and your family.

To help you cut through the political jargon and complicated analyses and get right to what matters, we took a close look at the five leading Democratic contenders and how their policies might affect your family.

Elizabeth Warren

Known for her catchphrase “I have a plan for that” and progressive policies, Elizabeth Warren is a 2nd-term senator in Massachusets. Before her career in politics, she served as a law school professor, lawyer, and teacher.

Parental Leave: Warren is a supporter of the FAMILY Act, which provides up to 12 weeks of leave with up to 66% of normal income for new parents, those caring for a sick family member, or parents who are sick themselves. The time can be taken by both parents as needed. Funds are slated to come from a slight increase in payroll taxes, paid by both employers and employees.

Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders, who lost the 2016 primary to Hillary Clinton, has served as Vermont's junior senator since 2007 and prior to his election to the Senate served as Congressman from 1991-2007 and as the mayor of Burlington, Vermont.

Parental Leave: Sanders supports the FAMILY Act which will provide up to 12 weeks of paid leave for both parents. They will receive up to 66% of their normal income and the leave can be used not only by new parents for by those caring for a sick loved one or who are sick themselves.

Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris has served as Senator from California since 2017 and prior to her time in the Senate, served as district attorney of San Francisco and California State Attorney General, where she was the first African-American and first woman to hold the position.

Senator Harris recently proposed legislation that would lengthen school days for public schools in California to better coincide with the hours of working parents. According to the proposal, school would begin at 8 a.m. and kids would be dismissed at 6 p.m. The pilot program would provide 500 schools, serving mostly economically disadvantaged communities, with grants of up to $5 million for five years to begin implementing the program.

Parental Leave: Harris recently announced her plan to allow 6 months paid leave for new parents. People earning less than $75,000 would receive their full income for the entire 6 months, but it’s unclear what percentage those earning more than $75,000 would receive. She plans to fund the program with a combination of payroll taxes, corporate taxes, and income taxes for the wealthiest 1%.

Joe Biden

As former Vice President to President Barack Obama and longtime Senator, Joe Biden served as both member and chairman of the Senate Judiciary and Senate Foreign Relations Committees.

Parental Leave: Biden has not yet released a plan for paid leave.

Pete Buttigieg

The South Bend, Indiana mayor is the youngest candidate running for the Democratic nomination. Buttigieg graduated from Harvard University and joined the Navy, where he reached the rank of Lieutenant and spent time deployed to Afghanistan.

Parental Leave: Buttigieg supports the FAMILY Act, allowing up to 12 weeks of partially paid leave for both parents.

Donald Trump

While presumed Republican nominee President Donald Trump has not yet announced any specific policy changes headed into the 2020 election, he has indicated over the past year that he plans to present a sweeping overhaul to healthcare, dismantling the ACA, and his team has hinted that they’re studying possible changes to current gun legislation.