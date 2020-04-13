Family Creates ‘Bucket List’ of All the Things They Want to Do After the Coronavirus Crisis Ends

Image zoom Courtesy of Katie Eborall

While we're all stuck at home, our normal lives ground to a halt because of the coronavirus social distancing and stay-at-home orders, it's hard not to mourn all the things you can't do. That canceled spring break family trip to the beach might be weighing heavy on your heart, or missed opportunities to spend holidays and birthdays with loved ones might have had you crying over your Passover Seder or Easter dinner.

It's so easy to get down about all the things we aren't allowed to do these days—things as simple as going for coffee at your favorite shop or browsing in your favorite store—that we forget that this will end one day. Sure, we don't know exactly when it will be over and we can resume existence outside our homes, but it will end.

One family is taking the long view on their stay-home orders and looking to the future with hope instead of getting mired down by all the things they're missing out on. In a now-viral Facebook post, Katie Eborall shared a new thing her family is doing and, honestly, it might be just the thing all of us need right now.

Image zoom Courtesy of Katie Eborall

"We’ve started a new thing in our house today and sharing it in case anyone else wants to try," reads Eborall's post. "Every time we wish we could do something, go somewhere, treat ourselves, see someone we love, visit a new place, invite people to visit us, we’re going to write it down on a post-it note and put it in a jar."

The post is accompanied by photos of some of their bucket list items: spend the night with Grandma and build a sand castle at the beach.

Image zoom Courtesy of Katie Eborall

"When all this is over this will be our bucket list and we’ll work our way through the jar and be more grateful than ever for the little and lovely things in our lives," the mom wrote. "Until then we’ll enjoy watching the jar fill up with magical things to look forward to."

We're going to find a jar of our own right now!