Families Are Creating Amazing Sidewalk and Window Art to Spread Hope
We asked our readers to share the inspiring projects their families are creating during social distancing and the results are incredible.
If there’s one good thing that’s come from social-distancing and self-isolation it’s definitely the street art that’s taken neighborhoods across the country by storm. Colorful, creative, and just downright amazing chalk drawings are popping up on sidewalks everywhere and we love to see it. Families are decorating sidewalks, driveways, and windows in an attempt to show solidarity with their neighbors and spread a little joy during these stressful times.
Here are some of our favorites from Parents.com readers across the U.S., sending messages to anyone in need of some hope.
Comments