Families Are Creating Amazing Sidewalk and Window Art to Spread Hope

We asked our readers to share the inspiring projects their families are creating during social distancing and the results are incredible.

If there’s one good thing that’s come from social-distancing and self-isolation it’s definitely the street art that’s taken neighborhoods across the country by storm. Colorful, creative, and just downright amazing chalk drawings are popping up on sidewalks everywhere and we love to see it. Families are decorating sidewalks, driveways, and windows in an attempt to show solidarity with their neighbors and spread a little joy during these stressful times.

Here are some of our favorites from Parents.com readers across the U.S., sending messages to anyone in need of some hope.

1. This family reminds us to look forward to our post-pandemic rainbow.

2. And remember to smile.

3. One family made their own Cinderella story.

4. Another created a giant toadstool.

5. One family made their window into the Wizarding World.

6. This stained glass heart window gives us hope.

7. And another poses the question on everyone's mind these days.

8. We should follow Elsa's advice on this one, folks.

9. Listen to Yoda, "Stay home, you must."

10. This home is sending patriotic love.

11. And a little unicorn snuggle is always good for the soul.

12. This sidewalk has a hint of danger!

13. We are looking forward to some sweet summer treats.

14. And we're loving all the DIY stained glass.

15. Pongo and Perdita will definitely keep us smiling.

16. All in all, these drawings are full of the message we need right now.