Mom Preaches: Stop Making Excuses for Lazy Dads

Image zoom Abel Mitjà Varela/Getty Images

Gather 'round, mamas, it's time to hear some truth. Some words of wisdom and solidarity got dropped on Facebook a few days ago and we are here to spread the word. Facebook user Cate Nelson shared this now-viral post on her page about how women handle the lion's share of responsibility with little to no help from their husbands, and oooh boy, is it resonating. Here's a snippet so you can get a feel: "Tell that jackass to get off the golf course, get his ass home, get up in the middle of the night with the baby, and start earning the right to stay married."

Mic drop.

That's right y'all, the poster's message is clear. Embrace your inner Lizzo and walk your fine a** out that door.

While Nelson didn't write the post herself, she shared it with the permission of the original writer and boasting over 1,000 shares, it seems like there are a lot of moms out there who are feeling it. Here's how it starts.

"On every page I follow, in every parent group I am in, I see the same thing: mothers talking about how exhausted they are, how hurt they are by the imbalance of work in their heterosexual relationships," she wrote. "The problems are all some variation of 'I just gave birth/am up half the night breastfeeding. Why do I have to also make dinner and clean while my spouse watches TV?'"

The mom expressed frustration because the advice is always the same empty cliches: 'Be gentle with yourself,' 'You can't do it all,' and 'Parenthood is hard.' "Blah blah blah," she wrote. "I don't know which of you needs to hear this, but I'll give you some better advice: Divorce his ass."

She pulls no punches as she goes on to describe our current cultural acceptance of this unequal labor, men benefiting from his partner's labor, suffering and "sometimes destruction of her body" as misogyny on steroids. Commenter Kristen Chester laid it out in plain language, "The only way I got my (now ex) husband to do his fair share with the kids was to divorce him."

Another nugget from the OP: "And remind him that not all men are this way, and that a dude who doesn't do his fair share is not exactly a prize. He is replaceable. Lazy men who think you should have to work 168 hours a week while they work 40 are easy to find."

Y'all, this mom knows her worth and she's encouraging all moms to realize their own worth. She is calling out the bad players, men who take advantage of their women, and reminding women that they do have power even when they feel powerless.

Men, the take-home message, tl;dr is this, in the immortal words of Beyonce: "Don't you ever for a minute get to thinking you're irreplaceable."