Dad Poses for Hilarious 'Maternity Shoot' to Cheer Up Pregnant Wife on Bed Rest

Pregnancy is filled with twists and turns you might have never anticipated—like having to bail on your maternity shoot because you were put on bed rest. That's the experience of an expectant mom named Kelsey Brewer. Given that she was understandably bummed, her husband Jared decided to do something to lighten the mood and cheer her up: attend the photo shoot as her "proxy" and do his own version of a maternity shoot.

Alongside a series of now-viral Facebook photos, photographer K.M. Smither of K.M. Smither Photography wrote, "When Kelsey got placed on bedrest the week of her maternity pictures she was really disappointed because she was looking forward to having those memories forever.. who wouldn't be? So when her husband texted me wanting to replace her and surprise her with the pictures how could I say no?! Not only is he hysterical but he was able to turn his wife's frown upside down and brighten her mood completely," K.M. Smither wrote.

Smither elaborated to HuffPost, "Jared is a big goofball. Once Kelsey got put on bed rest, he was upset that she was disappointed. He wanted to cheer her up and put a smile on her face. ... It brought tears to her eyes to have a husband that's so willing to do anything to make the best out of a situation!"

Kelsey's reaction? According to the photographer, she almost peed herself laughing so hard. Well-done, hubs.