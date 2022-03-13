EXCLUSIVE: Blippi Is Officially a Dad—and His Baby's Name Is Adorable

Baby Blippi is here—and that means YouTube sensation Stevin John is officially a dad!

John, 33, who plays children's entertainer Blippi, and fiancée Alyssa Ingham, 28, have shared exclusively with Parents that their first child together, a baby boy named Lochlan David John, was born on March 9, 2022.

"He is so cute," says John of baby Lochlan, who was born 7 pounds, 4 ounces and 20 inches long. "We love him so much! It has been heaven having him with us!"

In addition to sharing their happy news with Parents, John and Ingham also shared the first photos of the baby and their new family.

"Since I'm a very curious person and want to learn everything—that's why Blippi videos are the way they are—I am very excited to teach our own child the curiosities and joys of life," says John. "I had an amazing childhood and spent a lot of time outdoors, so I am excited to experience that through his viewpoint."

The couple shared the news that they were expecting a baby on Instagram in October 2021 along with the caption, "I'm going to be a Dad! @alyssaingham and I [are] so excited!!! Parenthood coming 2022!" John expressed gratitude in his ability to join Ingham at most ultrasound appointments due to flexibility at work where, just like Blippi, he was known to ask tons of questions and make the doctors laugh. Though, over the past month, he made sure to pack in the filming prior to taking two weeks off ahead of their March 4 due date. He's also planning to take at least a month off now that the baby's here.

"Stevin has filmed three week-long trips before taking his time off for paternity leave," says Ingham. "We wanted him to be close to home [in Washington] rather than filming in Los Angeles just in case there was anything that happened with the baby or preterm labor."

In the week leading up to their baby's birth, the couple of nearly seven years shared that they were planning to deliver in a hospital, were feeling positive about working with a doula for support, and had their bags all packed—Ingham's with essentials and cute baby outfits and John's full of snacks, naturally.

The new parents are eager to get married—they're toying with the idea of a destination wedding—but their main focus has been on the pregnancy and is now on the baby. It's all about starting new memories and traditions together for this family, so John says he feels blessed that he will get to be so involved in his son's childhood.

So has playing Blippi—whose videos reach more than 30 million children globally—prepared John for becoming a first-time dad? "Definitely," he says. "I know what kids' interests are more now. And having met so many kids throughout the years, I feel more in tune with how kids act in their younger years."

And while Baby Blippi won't appear in any of his dad's official Blippi videos, he'll definitely be on set "watching daddy dance around in blue and orange." John is eager to go back to work with a new purpose.