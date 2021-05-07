Everything You Need to Know About the Team USA Moms Heading to the Olympics This Summer

The Summer Olympics and Paralympics, postponed because of the pandemic last year, appear to be a go this year. And Team USA is set to have a secret weapon in multiple events: Mom power. Several mamas are slated to or still competing for a chance to don the red, white, and blue and compete for gold at the summer games. They're proof positive that moms can be at the top of their games—literally—while raising children. When you're tuning into the trials and games themselves, be sure to cheer extra hard for these athletes.

Melissa Stockwell

Sport: Triathlon

This Paralympian specializes in doing three sports in one competition (running, swimming and cycling) and wrangling two kids at once, Dallas and Millie. Melissa Stockwell, who lost her left leg in the Iraq War and is also a Purple Heart recipient, previously took bronze in the paratriathlon at the 2016 games and is a three-time ITU paratriathlon world champion.

Allyson Felix

Sport: Track & Field

The Tokyo games mark the fifth Olympics for Allyson Felix. She has stood atop the podium six times and won three silver medals, but it's her work off the track that's helping parents across the world. Felix, a mom to Camryn, fought Nike to ensure financial protections for birthing people. Then, she spoke up about her difficult pregnancy and delivery, which included preeclampsia and an emergency c-section, and got involved with Better Starts for All to advocate for greater healthcare access.

Alex Morgan

Sport: Soccer

After she helped Team USA win the 2019 World Cup (while sipping all the tea), Alex Morgan added a new team member to her family: a baby girl named Charlie Elena, who was born last year. Morgan rejoined the national team in November of 2020 and will head to Tokyo looking to win her second gold medal in three Olympic games.

Kaleo Kanahele Maclay

Sport: Sitting volleyball

Kaleo Kanahele Maclay will try to help the U.S. win its second consecutive gold medal in sitting volleyball at the Paralympics. The three-time Paralympian and setter competed and won silver in the 2017 ParaVolley Super 6 while pregnant with Duke. In 2019, she added two more gold medals to her rather crowded trophy case, helping the U.S. take first in the World ParaVolley World Super 6 and Parapan American Games.

Cat Osterman

Sport: Softball

Softball is back in the Olympics for the first time since 2008 (and possibly the last time). Expect Cat Osterman, a stepmom to Bracken, to make the most of the opportunity. Osterman won gold with Team USA in 2004 and silver in 2008. She's continued her success outside of the Olympics, winning a world championship in 2010 and Pan American gold medal in 2019. At the 2019 Japan Cup, Osterman struck out seven batters and produced a 0.00 ERA to lead the U.S. to gold.

Kerri Walsh Jennings

Sport: Beach Volleyball

Kerri Walsh Jennings is arguably the greatest beach volleyball player of all time. Her four medals (three gold, one bronze) are the most by any beach volleyball player in Olympic history. She rose to fame in 2004 when she won her first of three straight gold medals with then-partner Misty May-Treanor. Together, the two won 21-straight Olympic matches. May-Treanor retired after the 2012 Olympics, so Walsh Jennings partnered with April Ross and took bronze in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. She's slated to compete with Brooke Sweat this year as she goes for a fifth medal.