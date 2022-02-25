Everything You Need To Know About The Twin Family You Keep Seeing

Meet the Salyers—two sets of identical twins married to each other—and their babies who are quaternary twins. And if that's not wild enough, they all live together too.

We've all heard of twins who have babies on the same day or marry other twins. But a Virginia set of twins has taken coincidental family planning to the next level. According to PEOPLE, 35-year-old Brittany and Briana, who are identical twin sisters, married identical twin brothers Josh and Jeremy Salyers. Not only did the twins times two say "I do" to one another, but naturally they wed on the same day, at a Twins Day Festival no less, and in the town of Twinsburg, Ohio. This is also where they all met the year before and started their doubly-adorable love story.

Believe it or not, the jaw-dropping similarities the couples share had only gotten started on the blissful day they married in 2018. As Briana told Today, the parents welcomed baby boys within months of one another the same time last year. And, not only are the tots cousins, but they're technically—wait for it—siblings. "You've heard the term Irish twins and you've heard identical twins and fraternal twins. But we have quaternary twins," the mom explained to the outlet.

Confused? Okay, well babies Jett and Jax essentially have the same DNA since their parents are both identical twins. As Brittany told Today about the boys, "They were born to identical twin parents less than nine months apart. Twins married to twins who both have babies at the same time."

Dr. Alexandra Burt, the co-director of the Michigan State University Twin Registry, broke the relationship down even more for the New Zealand Herald, explaining, "Genetically, the two women are indistinguishable from one another, as are the two men. That means that each child will share as many genes with their aunt as they will with their mother. The children are cousins 'in real life' but, in terms of their DNA, they are siblings."

It turns out the families were actually aiming to pull off this phenomenon, according to Briana. "We were hoping that we would have overlapping pregnancies so that this would happen. We thought it would be really cool," she said, adding this mind-blowing tidbit: "There's only 300 quaternary marriages known in the history of the world."