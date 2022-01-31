Everything You Need To Know About Rihanna's Baby

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The biggest celeb pregnancy news of the year broke over the weekend when multi-hyphenate entertainer and entrepreneur Rihanna debuted her baby bump, confirming that she is, indeed, expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Here's everything we know so far.

Rihanna's Baby Bump Photos Are Too Cute

The 33-year-old singer stepped out in New York City over the weekend with A$AP Rocky wearing jeans, a gold cross with eye-catching jewels, and a hot pink coat, unbuttoned at the bottom to reveal her baby bump. The couple took several heartwarming snaps in the snowy landscape. In one, A$AP Rocky kisses Rihanna on the forehead with one arm slung around her, and in another, they hold hands.

Neither star has posted the sweet baby bump photos to their Instagram, but PEOPLE reports that they were taken in Harlem, where A$AP Rocky grew up.

Although this was Rihanna's first very openly public baby bump debut, the pair was spotted at New York Italian eatery Carbone earlier this month. "Rihanna was quite clearly drinking sparkling water and openly rubbing her baby bump," an insider exclusively told Page Six. "At one point she got up and had to maneuver the bump around the side of the table!"

What We Know About Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Relationship

Although they started out as friends, in November 2020, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were dating after years of friendship. (Even back when they first performed together in 2012 at the MTV VMAs, the chemistry was apparent.) The news came after Page Six reported that the couple was spotted having dinner with friends at the Beatrice Inn in New York. Earlier that year, Rihanna had tapped A$AP Rocky for her Fenty Skin campaign.

Fast-forward to May 2021 when A$AP Rocky spoke about the relationship himself to GQ, referring to Rihanna as the "love of my life." He was asked how he felt about being in a relationship, and replied, "So much better. So much better when you got 'the One.' She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's the One."

And when it comes to beocming a father, A$AP Rocky said in the same interview that starting a family is "in my destiny, absolutely." He elaborated, "I think I'd be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very."

For her part, Rihanna has seemed focused on family planning for a while, telling British Vogue in March 2020 that she'd like to have "three or four" children.

When Is Rihanna Due?

So far, the singer-songwriter and founder of Fenty Beauty and A$AP Rocky haven't been quoted on their happy baby news, let alone share a due date. Nonetheless, speculation is swirling that Rihanna might be due in July or August 2022, but fans will just have to wait and see—or hope that the couple will soon reveal more info themselves.

Is Rihanna Having a Baby Shower?

Just as we'll have to hold out for more info on Rihanna's due date, whether or not the star will have—and share images from—a baby shower remains TBD. That doesn't mean that fans haven't been begging for an invite.

After buzz about a possible pregnancy swirled back in December, Elle reported that a fan named "Jen" reportedly wrote to Rihanna, "Can I come to the baby shower sis!? True or not your babies are going to be beautiful. Sorry everyone's up in your uterus right now."

Rihanna's reply: "Haaaaa! Stawwwp! You ain't came to the first 10 baby showers! Y'all breed me every year dammit lol."