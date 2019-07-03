Empowering NSFW Documentary Proves That Women Still Want Good Sex While Pregnant

Image zoom

Well before you conceive, you're sure to hear women describe pregnancy as anything from the most amazing experience that made them feel like a radiant, voluptuous goddess to a stressful, uphill battle. The fact is that every woman's experience of expecting is unique. But when it comes to the widespread messages women hear about what they'll love about pregnancy, embracing their evolving sexuality isn't exactly at the top of the list. On the contrary, pregnancy sex is often treated as something we should whisper to female friends about and stealthily research online versus celebrate and explore openly. Thankfully, that way of thinking about expectant moms' sexuality is starting to be seen as antiquated and absurd, which is why indie adult filmmaker and mom of two Erika Lust decided to make pregnancy sex the center of her new (NSFW) film Pregnancy Sex Doc, which debuted on her website XConfessions.com on June 20.

The documentary centers around adult performers and married couple Tiffany Doll and Bruno SX toward the end of Tiffany's pregnancy with her first child.

On the film's landing page, the French entertainer explains that she initiated the project and shared her motivation for doing so: "I think it is a pity that the beauty and sexuality of pregnant women is not represented anywhere. I noticed a lot of articles in female magazines about things like 'Is it safe to make love while pregnant' or 'The best positions for making love during pregnancy,' and I thought, well it seems like a lot of women have questions about this."

It was for that reason that Doll felt the need to share her experience and reached out to Lust. "I want to talk about my new erogenous zones, and those that are no longer erogenous," Doll explained. "I want to talk about all these new sensations that I was not aware of before pregnancy. I want to discuss these wonderful things and help other people to understand their pregnancies and all the changes that come with it."

Lust was very much onboard with Doll's proposition, in great part because she agrees that we aren't discussing pregnancy sex and the sexuality of mothers-to-be nearly often enough. "The relationship between a woman and her sexual self is crucial not just in childbearing, but for women’s long-term health and well-being," Lust tells Parents.com. "Female sexuality is still muted in society, which affects our self-development and leads to a pleasure void. When female sexuality itself is seen as something to be kept quiet, what can we expect of the sexuality of pregnant women? It's almost non-existent!"

She points out that society struggles to see pregnant women as sexual, in part because, to many, "your body is no longer yours; it's the baby's." (All too many examples of strangers touching pregnant women's bumps prove that attitude is unnervingly pervasive.) And we still buy into an eyebrow-raising myth that "pregnant women are suddenly seen as fragile creatures, which is ironic because they are so strong—they are bearing life inside them."

One of the ways Lust flips these false societal messages on their head is by documenting a conversation between Doll and Madison Young, an adult performer, director, author, and mom. The two chat about how Doll is feeling and how important it is to embrace her sensuality and sexual desires at every stage of her experience, both during and following pregnancy. "It was also fantastic to be able to work on this important project with two women who have such a good relationship with their bodies, their pregnancy and their sex life," Lust notes. "They both allow themselves to experience pleasure, and that is what I wanted to convey."

The filmmaker was also fired up about the subject, because when pregnant women aren't portrayed as fragile, they're being fetishized. She says that when she was pregnant herself, she felt like the images and films she found of pregnant women in erotic situations didn't align with how she felt.

"Instead of conveying the power you feel growing another human inside of you and the intimacy you feel with your own body and with your partner, it felt like a taboo," Lust says.

That stigma can prevent women from enjoying several of the many benefits of exploring sexuality during pregnancy: self-love, self-acceptance, and body positivity. "I think seeing how your body is changing to help your baby grow and develop is a very powerful feeling that can help you love your body," Lust says, pointing out that we focus quite a bit on the physical changes that come with pregnancy but not frequently in terms of how they can "positively impact the way that you experience sexuality."

For instance, hormonal shifts can lead to a higher sex drive and new sensitivities, which, as Doll and Young acknowledge in the film, "there are changes that can prompt you to discover you enjoy being touched in different areas you never thought of before," Lust shares.

She also believes that holding onto and owning sexuality during pregnancy can be "incredibly grounding." Physical changes can impact a woman's self-image, but that can be countered by the sense of empowerment that comes with feeling desirable and maintaining an erotic life. "All of these things come together in a powerful combination that makes women feel even more connected with their bodies," Lust notes.

That said, the filmmaker hopes that Pregnancy Sex Doc will reassure women who have been or are currently pregnant that they're "absolutely within their right to claim their sexuality and pleasure at this time in their life, and enjoy it without feeling any guilt or shame." Lust hopes that audiences take home the message that "a pregnant woman is still a woman with her own desires and her body is still hers to use as she wishes and claim her pleasure."

In that spirit, she's also commissioned a series for the Erika Lust Blog, written by women’s health and sexuality professionals and covering a bevy of related topics, such as safer sex during pregnancy, pelvic floor health, changing body images, BDSM during pregnancy, mental health, and the power of eroticism.

With hope, expectant moms and those who support them will be inspired by Lust's rallying call: "Let's read, let's educate ourselves, and let's look for resources that help us overcome taboos linked to female sexuality and fears, and connect with our pregnant bodies and sexual and erotic selves."