Michigan Will Be the First State to Ban Flavored E-Cigarettes

Image zoom BSIP/UIG/Getty Images

In the wake of a rash of respiratory illnesses suspected to be caused by e-cigarette use, Michigan will be the first state to ban the sale of some flavored e-cigs.

E-cigarettes have grown popular among teens in recent years, and some concerned groups blame the variety of flavors that appeal to young people. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, in a letter to the state's senators, said the goal of the ban is to remove flavors like “Fruit Loops, Fanta, and Nilla wafers” that might attract kids and teens.

“Behind the candy taste, however, is a product that hooks kids and adults alike: E-cigarettes can deliver nicotine more than twice as quickly as tobacco cigarettes,” she wrote. Michigan attorney general Dana Nessel issued a statement supporting the governor’s ban, calling it “exactly the bold measures we must take to protect Michigan's children from the dangerous effects of vaping.”

The American Heart Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, American Cancer Society, American Lung Association, the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, and the Truth initiative also praised Whitmer’s action in a joint statement: “In the absence of strong federal regulation, parents have been blindsided by the e-cigarette epidemic. The time for waiting is over. The FDA must immediately remove all flavored e-cigarettes from the market nationwide, prohibit all marketing to children and prohibit online sales of e-cigarettes.”

Long marketed as a “safe” alternative to traditional cigarettes, e-cigarettes are thought to be the cause of dozens of recent respiratory illnesses across the nation. Last week, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced that they are investigating half a dozen cases of respiratory illness linked to e-cigarette usage, according to NBC News. The new Michigan ban will also prohibit marketing language that could denote safety. Words like “clean,” “safe,” and "healthy" will not be allowed in any marketing campaigns.

Not everyone agrees with the ban, however. "This shameless attempt at backdoor prohibition will close down several hundred Michigan small businesses and could send tens of thousands of ex-smokers back to deadly combustible cigarettes," American Vaping Association president Gregory Conley said in a statement. "These businesses and their customers will not go down without a fight."

Conley claims the flavor ban has the potential not only to send adults who use e-cigs back to combustible cigarettes but that there is the potential for the creation of a black market for flavored vape cartridges.

The Michigan ban, which will take effect in 30 days (business owners will have another 30 days to comply) and last for 6 months, can be resigned at the governor’s discretion. “As governor, I’m going to do it unilaterally until I can get the legislature to adopt a statute and write it into law,” Whitmer told MSNBC. “This is too important.” She said she hopes that state legislature will then sign it into law.