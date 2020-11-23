Doctor Mom Performs Play-Doh Surgery to Teach Her 4-Year-Old About C-Section Births

A San Francisco mom’s video of her viral c-section craft is proving inspiring to parents everywhere looking for educational quarantine activities for their kids.

Kids' birthday parties often entail balloons, cake, and quite often taking a stroll down memory lane. For Jessica So, a doctor from San Francisco and mom of two, celebrating her son turning 4 meant talking about his birth via C-section—and showing him exactly how it was done with a little help from Play-Doh.

"Our little guy just had a birthday (the big 4!), and we reminisced about the eventful, unexpected day he arrived and the flurry of amazing people involved with getting him here safely," wrote So, a board-certified dermatologist, on YouTube and Instagram.

The mom and son duo then explored how his birth looked by doing a surgery simulation. So recreated a pregnant belly with precise detail, which she and her son operated on in order to "deliver" a Spider-Man doll—and placenta, of course.

From asking if he can dive in to separate the rectus muscle to observing that the uterus is "going to be wet," So's son is clearly engaged, learning, and possibly preparing to become a surgeon one day.

So's followers applauded the project. "This is awesome," wrote one commenter on Instagram. "I love his comments, 'It’s gonna be wet!' And 'the baby’s so cute.' I just love how accurate you are with all the anatomy and surgical steps!"

Another shared, "We love these videos. My 3-year-old daughter is so curious about anything human anatomy/medical related. We’re big fans."

The clip also proved eye-opening for some. Another commenter wrote, "I'm officially not scared anymore of getting a C-section (not pregnant, but overthinking everything)."