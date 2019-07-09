Disney Recalls Forky Plush Toy Because of Choking Hazard

Image zoom U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Disney has recalled an 11-inch plush toy of Forky, a character who in Toy Story 4 believes he belongs in the trash. Ironic, maybe, but also dangerous and parents are encouraged to “immediately take the recalled toy away from children.”

The toy is considered a choking hazard for young kids because of its “googly” plastic eyes that can detach, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warns in the July 8 recall description.

“The eyes are comprised of three parts; a white plastic base, a clear plastic dome and a small black plastic disc within the dome, which represents the character’s pupil,” the CPSC adds. No incidents or injuries have been reported for the toy, which also has possible arms, a base, and rainbow screen art on its foot.

The Forky toy was sold in Disney Stores throughout the country, Disney Theme Parks, online at shopdisney.com, and on Amazon from April 2019 through June 2019. It cost about $20.

Approximately 80,0000 units are being recalled (and 650 in Canada), and parents can return it to any Disney Store for a refund, as well as Walt Disney World or the Disneyland Resort theme park.

Below are the recalled product's tracking numbers (they can be found on the toy's sewn-in label):