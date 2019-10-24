Destination Maternity Is Closing 183 Stores: Is Yours on the List?
Blaming online shopping and falling birth rates, the world's largest retailer for maternity wear filed for bankruptcy this week.
Just like toy shopping used to be associated with a trip to Toys R Us, stores like Destination Maternity used to be the go-to spot to scoop up all your prenatal styles. But as online shopping has become the more convenient, preferred option for many parents-to-be, more brick and mortar retail stores are shuttering. That will be the fate of 183 Destination Maternity locations, after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday.
Several maternity brands, all of which fall under the umbrella of the parent company, will be affected, including Destination Maternity, Motherhood Maternity, and A Pea in the Pod.
According to USA Today, the company had 446 stores in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico as of Aug. 3. It also operated 491 shops-within-a-shop at various department stores and baby specialty retailers.
The court filing noted that after already closing 27 locations recently, the New Jersey-based company will shutter 183 more. The documents blame the growing digitalization of retail, as well as declining birth rates, high rents, and leadership turnover.
Here's a list of stores that were already closing prior to the bankruptcy announcement:
Motherhood Maternity
- Central Mall: 5111 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith, Arkansas
- The Avenue Viera: 2261 Town Center Ave., Melbourne, Florida
- Waterford Lakes Town Center: 385 N. Alafaya Trail, Orlando, Florida
- CherryVale Mall: 7200 Harrison Ave., Rockford, Illinois
- Great Lakes Mall: 7850 Mentor Ave., Mentor, Ohio
- Denton Crossing: 1800 S Loop 288, Denton, Texas
- Sunrise Mall: 2370 North Expressway, Brownsville, Texas
- Town East Mall: 2204 Town East Mall, Mesquite, Texas
- North Town Mall: 4750 N Division St., Spokane, Washington
- Southridge Mall: 5300 S. 76th Street, Greendale, Wisconsin
A Pea in a Pod
- The Groves at Shrewsbury: 597 Route 35, Shrewsbury, New Jersey
Destination Maternity identified the following stores as those set to close or likely to close.
Alabama
- Foley - Motherhood Maternity Outlet
- Mobile - Motherhood Maternity
- Montgomery - Motherhood Maternity
Arizona
- Chandler - Motherhood Maternity
- Mesa - Motherhood Maternity
- Tucson - Motherhood Maternity (two locations)
Arkansas
- Fort Smith - Motherhood Maternity
California
- Cerritos - Motherhood Maternity
- Corte Madera - A Pea in the Pod
- El Cajon - Motherhood Maternity
- Escondido - Motherhood Maternity
- Folsom - Motherhood Maternity Outlet
- Glendale - Destination Maternity
- Huntington Beach - Motherhood Maternity
- Irvine - Motherhood Maternity
- Lakewood - Motherhood Maternity
- Manhattan Beach - Destination Maternity
- Mission Viejo - A Pea in the Pod
- Torrance - A Pea in the Pod
- Montebello - Motherhood Maternity
- Palmdale - Motherhood Maternity
- Palm Desert- Motherhood Maternity
- Petaluma - Motherhood Maternity Outlet
- Riverside - Motherhood Maternity
- San Bernardino - Motherhood Maternity Outlet
- San Jose - Motherhood Maternity
- Santa Rosa - Motherhood Maternity
- Sherman Oaks - A Pea in the Pod
- Temecula - Motherhood Maternity
- Thousand Oaks - Destination Maternity
- Torrance - Motherhood Maternity
- Valencia - Motherhood Maternity
- Vacaville - Motherhood Maternity Outlet
- Visalia - Motherhood Maternity
Colorado
- Denver - A Pea in the Pod
- Grand Junction - Motherhood Maternity
- Lakewood - Motherhood Maternity Outlet
Connecticut
- Milford - Motherhood Maternity
- South Windsor - Destination Maternity
- Waterford - Motherhood Maternity
- Westport - Destination Maternity
Delaware
- Newark - Motherhood Maternity
Florida
- Clearwater - Motherhood Maternity
- Destin - Motherhood Maternity Outlet
- Fort Lauderdale - Motherhood Maternity Outlet
- Gainesville - Motherhood Maternity
- Jensen Beach - Motherhood Maternity
- Lutz - Motherhood Maternity Outlet
- Melbourne - Motherhood Maternity
- Miami - Motherhood Maternity
- Orlando - Motherhood Maternity
- Palm Beach Gardens - A Pea in the Pod
- Panama City - Motherhood Maternity
- Pembroke Pines - Motherhood Maternity
- Sanford - Motherhood Maternity
- Sarasota - Motherhood Maternity
- St. Augustine - Motherhood Maternity Outlet
- Tallahassee - Motherhood Maternity Outlet
Georgia
- Atlanta - Motherhood Maternity
- Newnan - Motherhood Maternity
- Dawsonville - Motherhood Maternity Outlet
- Columbus - Motherhood Maternity
- McDonough - Motherhood Maternity
Idaho
- Idaho Falls - Motherhood Maternity
Illinois
- Aurora - Motherhood Maternity
- Aurora - Motherhood Maternity Outlet
- Chicago - A Pea in the Pod
- Gurnee - Motherhood Maternity Outlet
- Peoria - Motherhood Maternity
- Rockford - Motherhood Maternity
- Schaumburg - Destination Maternity
- Skokie - Destination Maternity
- Springfield - Motherhood Maternity Outlet
- Vernon Hill - Motherhood Maternity
Indiana
- Carmel - Motherhood Maternity
- Greenwood - Motherhood Maternity
- Lafayette - Motherhood Maternity
- Merrillville - Motherhood Maternity
- Michigan City - Motherhood Maternity Outlet
- Plainfield - Motherhood Maternity
Iowa
- Williamsburg - Motherhood Maternity Outlet
Kentucky
- Bowling Green - Motherhood Maternity
- Florence - Motherhood Maternity
- Simpsonville - Motherhood Maternity Outlet
Louisiana
- Bossier City - Motherhood Maternity
- Lake Charles - Motherhood Maternity
- Mandeville - Motherhood Maternity
Maryland
- Annapolis - Motherhood Maternity
- Baltimore - Motherhood Maternity
- Towson - Motherhood Maternity
Massachusetts
- Boston - A Pea in the Pod
- Braintree - Destination Maternity
- Methuen - Motherhood Maternity
- Natick - Destination Maternity
- Plymouth - Motherhood Maternity
Michigan
- Howell - Motherhood Maternity Outlet
Minnesota
- Columbia - Motherhood Maternity
- Coon Rapids - Motherhood Maternity
- Duluth - Motherhood Maternity
- Mankato - Motherhood Maternity
- Minnetonka - Motherhood Maternity
- Rochester - Motherhood Maternity
Mississippi
- Gulfport - Motherhood Maternity Outlet
Missouri
- Independence - Motherhood Maternity
- Joplin - Motherhood Maternity
- Osage Beach - Motherhood Maternity Outlet
- St. Louis - Motherhood Maternity
- St. Peters - Motherhood Maternity
Montana
- Billings - Motherhood Maternity
- Missoula - Motherhood Maternity
Nebraska
- Gretna - Motherhood Maternity Outlet
Nevada
- Henderson - Motherhood Maternity
- Las Vegas - A Pea in the Pod
New Jersey
- Bridgewater - Destination Maternity
- Deptford - Motherhood Maternity
- Elizabeth - Motherhood Maternity Outlet
- Shrewsbury - A Pea in the Pod
New York
- Bronx - Motherhood Maternity
- Carle Place - Destination Maternity
- Elmhurst - Motherhood Maternity
- Manhasset - Destination Maternity
- Nanuet - Destination Maternity
- Niagara Falls - Motherhood Maternity Outlet
- Riverhead - Motherhood Maternity Outlet
- Staten Island - Motherhood Maternity
- Middletown - Motherhood Maternity
- Lake Grove - Destination Maternity
- Waterloo - Motherhood Maternity Outlet
North Carolina
- Cary - Motherhood Maternity Outlet
- Charlotte - Destination Maternity
- Raleigh - Motherhood Maternity
- Smithfield - Motherhood Maternity Outlet
- Wilmington - Motherhood Maternity
North Dakota
- Bismarck - Motherhood Maternity
Ohio
- Akron - Motherhood Maternity
- Burbank - Motherhood Maternity Outlet
- Columbus - A Pea in the Pod
- Dayton - Motherhood Maternity
- Jeffersonville - Motherhood Maternity Outlet
- Mentor - Motherhood Maternity
Oregon
- Medford - Motherhood Maternity
- Salem - Motherhood Maternity
- Troutdale - Motherhood Maternity Outlet
Pennsylvania
- Altoona - Motherhood Maternity
- Erie - Motherhood Maternity
- Lancaster - Motherhood Maternity
- North Wales - Motherhood Maternity
- Philadelphia - Destination Maternity
- Philadelphia - Motherhood Maternity Outlet
- Wayne - Motherhood Maternity
- Whitehall - Motherhood Maternity
- Willow Grove- Motherhood Maternity
South Carolina
- Myrtle Beach - Motherhood Maternity
- Myrtle Beach - Motherhood Maternity Outlet
South Dakota
- Rapid City - Motherhood Maternity
Tennessee
- Franklin - Motherhood Maternity
- Johnson City - Motherhood Maternity
- Nashville - A Pea in the Pod
Texas
- Abilene- Motherhood Maternity
- Arlington - Motherhood Maternity
- Austin - A Pea in the Pod
- Austin - Motherhood Maternity
- Beaumont - Motherhood Maternity
- Brownsville - Motherhood Maternity
- Cedar Park - Motherhood Maternity
- Denton - Motherhood Maternity
- El Paso - Motherhood Maternity
- Humble - Motherhood Maternity
- Laredo - Motherhood Maternity
- Live Oak - Motherhood Maternity
- Mesquite - Motherhood Maternity
- Pearland - Motherhood Maternity
- Waco - Motherhood Maternity
Vermont
- South Burlington - Motherhood Maternity
Virginia
- Arlington - Motherhood Maternity
- Charlottesville - Motherhood Maternity
- Dulles - Motherhood Maternity
- McLean - A Pea in the Pod
- Prince William - Motherhood Maternity
- Springfield - Motherhood Maternity
Washington
- Bellingham - Motherhood Maternity
- Kennewick - Motherhood Maternity
- Spokane - Motherhood Maternity
Wisconsin
- Appleton - Motherhood Maternity
- Oshkosh - Motherhood Maternity Outlet
- Green Bay - Motherhood Maternity
- Greendale - Motherhood Maternity
Canada
- Edmonton – Motherhood Maternity
- Halifax - Motherhood Maternity
- Kitchener - Motherhood Maternity
- Moncton - Motherhood Maternity
- New Westminster - Motherhood Maternity Outlet
- Ottawa - Motherhood Maternity
- Pickering - Motherhood Maternity
- Regina - Motherhood Maternity
- Saskatoon - Motherhood Maternity
- Sudbury - Motherhood Maternity
- S.W. Calgary - Destination Maternity
- Winnipeg - Destination Maternity
- Winnipeg - Motherhood Maternity
The closing locations will have liquidation sales that are expected to wrap up before the end of the year. And fans of the brands should still be able to shop online, as the company continues to sell through Motherhood.com, APeaInThePod.com, and DestinationMaternity.com.
Parents.com reached out to Destination Maternity, but the company declined to comment.