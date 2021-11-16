The heartwarming clip shows a toddler telling her deaf father that a baby is crying in Target.

Deaf Dad on TikTok Shows His Toddler Interpret for Him for the First Time

From walking to potty training, your child is bound to amaze you when they hit milestones. And every family has unique milestones they can't wait to see their child hit. For Zachary, the proud dad behind @oursignedworld on TikTok, seeing his daughter, one-year-old Madison, use sign language for the first time was a biggie.

The moment was happily captured on video and posted to TikTok. In the clip, Madison drops what she's holding so that she can sign to her dad, "Baby crying." She then points to the sound. Zachary repeats it back to her to confirm.

"She dropped what was in her hands, signed 'baby crying' and pointed! This was a WOW moment," he wrote in the caption.

Not only is it a wow moment, but it's a heartwarming one. TikTokers were blown away by the sweetness.

One commenter wrote, "Smart little girl. She's learning two languages together, connecting the two languages as she interacts in her world. Super toddler!"

Another noted, "This is truly one of the most amazing things I've ever seen."

A third observed, "What an empathetic and beautiful heart she has!"

It's no wonder the video has racked up over 26 million views.

In a follow-up post, Zachary showcased Madison's ASL (American Sign Language) skills again, noting that she uses it to tell him she needs a diaper change, and commenters applauded her communication skills.

"I feel like [sign language] gives them so much more ability to communicate before they can even verbalize...so amazing," wrote one TikTokker.