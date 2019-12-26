Dad's Sneaky Nap Trick Is a Total Creative Parenting Win

Image zoom Daly and Newton/Getty Images

The struggle to keep kids preoccupied while you take care of any array of tasks can be rough. But every now and then, parents come up with fairly brilliant workarounds. Earlier this month, a Japanese dad devised a cardboard version of his wife to keep their toddler happy. Now, a dad in Colorado is going viral for his praiseworthy move. His wife, Monica Weber, shared on Facebook late last month that her husband, Michael, had offered to keep the kids so she could grocery shop in peace.

Alongside a photo of Michael lying on the couch in front of their four kids, Weber shared, "I come home to this. I'm pretty sure he's the most brilliant man I've ever known. He has them doing 'realism art' while he 'poses'—aka naps."

Weber shared that the winner of the contest was promised chocolate, but she noted that her husband "is the one winning." She concluded by giving him props: "Nice one, Michael, nice one!"

The photo quickly went viral, boasting 35K shares and more than 10K comments, most parents praising the idea and tagging one another. One commenter wrote, "Father of the Year Award for this man in the picture." A fellow dad said, "Smart man. I’m taking notes."

No doubt plenty of parents will want to give this dad's trick a try at some point. Encouraging kids' creative expression while sneaking in a few extra Zs? Win-win.