Dads Put on a Crowd-Pleasing Cheer Routine to Show Support for Their Daughters

A crowd-pleasing cheerleading routine, performed by a group of dads in New Jersey, is going viral. The fathers, whose daughters participate in Linden-Boro Chargers Cheerleading, learned the moves over the course of just six practices, then performed it at one of the squad's competitions at Timber Creek Regional High School in Sicklerville, New Jersey this past Sunday, according to NBC Philadelphia.

Check out the applause-worthy routine.

The squad's coach, Rachel Amato, summed up the fathers' well-received performance to FOX29 Philadelphia, "They killed it on the mat. They were amazing, we couldn't be more proud of them."

Referred to as the Daddy Bolts, the group of cheering dads was reportedly first approached by one of the LBC coaches to form a team and cheer. Because it seemed like a wonderful way to support their girls, they were all in from the get-go. As cheer dad Amit Darji put it, "You can't say 'no' because it's for the kids. You want to empower the girls."

But they didn't realize it would turn out to be as fulfilling as it did. "I never expected it to be this much fun," cheer dad Jason Shafer told NBC. "I definitely have a new profound respect for my daughters with practicing and going out onto the mat and doing this. [The girls] are doing incredible things out here."

The proud papas' experience also allowed them to come together to form what cheer dad Darnell Rippey told NBC is a "a brotherhood."We're a family too," he explained.

That said, this is just the beginning for the Daddy Bolts who are looking forward to perfecting a follow-up routine to perform next year. "We've got bigger and better things coming," Rippey noted.

It seems like they've already nailed one of the best things, by far, which is finding a thrilling new way to connect with and support their daughters. As Eric Easter told FOX29, "A lot of us have sons play baseball we’re coaches, police officers, military, and now we’ve found something that we can do to bond with our daughters."