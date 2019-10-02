Dad Makes Learning the Alphabet a Giggle-Filled Blast in Adorable Viral Video

Image zoom Illustration by Sarina Finkelstein; Getty Images (3) Adobe Stock (1)

When we think of teaching little ones their ABCs, we often rely on the alphabet song, or "The A.B.C." Flashcards might also come in handy, as can books. But cut-outs can be a tactile, playful way to introduce the tiniest learners to the English language's 26 letters. As it turns out, a simple "M" that can be flipped into a "W" a lot more humorous than you'd imagine, judging from a viral video featuring an adorable little boy from Delaware named Winston Moore.

The clip, posted to Instagram by Winston's dad, Pedro Moore, features the proud papa showing his tot the letter "M," urging him to look at a cutout, say "M," and flip his own cutout to mirror his father's. Moore then turns the letter upside down to present the L.O. with a "W." Cue the cutest baby laughter in the world. In the post, Little Winston is as amused by his dad's letter-flipping as he is comprehending his alphabet lesson.

Moore shared the video alongside a caption that reads, "Is he laughing with me or at me?"

Winston's laughter and joy is so contagious that the clip quickly went viral, wracking up over 700 comments and nearly 33K views since it was first posted on September 24.

Turns out, getting babies like Winston to crack up is a brilliant way to teach them basic skills. Research published in the journal Cognition and Emotion found that children who laughed at adults' antics were able to repeat actions themselves more successfully than those who didn't laugh, as well as others who were included in a "humorless" control group.

The reasons? Researchers said "'smiley' babies were more likely to engage with the environment and therefore to attempt and succeed at the task, 'laughing babies' might have higher social skills or cognitive capacities, and positive emotions bump up levels of feel-good brain chemical dopamine, which in turn has a positive effect on learning.