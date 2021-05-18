Dad Makes His Daughter Do Chores to Pay for Her Period Products

One dad asked Reddit if he was wrong for making his daughter clean the house and cook meals to pay for her menstrual products. As you might expect, commenters wasted no time dragging him.

You may have heard about the tampon tax. If you haven't, a quick primer: Some states don't place a tax on medical or health supplies, but tampons are considered exempt. One dad put his own twist on it and got dragged on Reddit. Here's how the mess went down:

"Recently, it caused a big stink with some family that my daughter does chores, but my son does not," u/ThrowAwayGirlVsBoy, who says he's a widow, posted in the AITA subreddit. "I explained it's because I have to spend extra on my daughter each month not only for her extracurriculars but for her monthly supplies, so it's my way of having her pay me back."

Her "monthly supplies," of course, are menstrual products—some of the most basic of hygiene products. And those chores she must complete to simply keep herself clean? "She cleans the shared living spaces and bathrooms in our apartment and cooks four meals a week," the father wrote.

If that sounds like a lot for a kid who likely has homework and other to-dos associated with young adulthood, you're probably right. But here's where things get really messy.

"My brother said I spend twice as much on my son's extracurriculars, and by my logic, he should have to do chores too," the father continued. "I explained he didn't because I feel his could help him get into college, but hers were just a hobby, in my opinion."

He later clarified that his daughter did choir and dance groups while his son played baseball and football. And while a quick Google search would bring forth copious scholarships for arts and academic programs, it's also important to note that athletic scholarships account for only one to two percent of all college aid, according to the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

Naturally, when his daughter overheard this, she was (rightfully) upset. The two exchanged words, with her father calling her a brat and threatening to "refuse to pay for her extracurriculars or pads," even though he wrote, "I wouldn't actually do that." She packed her bags and went to stay with her aunt (the dad's sister). The dad's brother, sister, and even his chore-free son all told him he's "being an asshole." He wants to know: Are they right?

The commenters didn't mince words.

"You make your daughter do chores because you have to pay for period supplies monthly ... which she literally cannot help? You're an asshole in every way," one person wrote bluntly. "A thinly veiled excuse to be sexist," chimed in another. "Last time I checked, a box of pads doesn't cost the same as weekly housekeeping," a Redditor pointed out.

Dad must've taken the comments to heart, because he edited his post to clarify: "I'm not sexist, and I don't appreciate being called one. For those of you messaging me saying you hope someone calls CPS on me, I'm not doing anything wrong, so that's just stupid." The whole thing got so brutal that Reddit eventually turned off comments.

Hopefully, in the time since, this Redditor has had time to reevaluate the trauma he's imposing on his child. (It's bad enough research shows that little girls between ages 5 and 7 are less confident than boys.) The last thing our little ones need is to grow up to be teenagers and adult women who feel as though they're a burden for a biologically normal monthly occurrence.