Dad Starts TikTok Trend by Offering To Stand in as Parent for LGBTQIA+ Couples on Their Wedding Day

Everyone deserves to be surrounded by love on their big day. This TikTok dad has created a community of people dedicated to ensuring LGBTQIA+ couples get that and more.

On June 26, 2015, the Supreme Court declared same-sex marriage legal in the United States. Since then, we've come a long way in terms of our understanding of sexuality and gender.

And yet, as many LGBTQIA+ people know, we still have a long way to go. For example, some folks have parents who will not accept them for who they are and love and refuse to show up at their weddings. One TikTok dad from Tennessee offered to stand in as a family member at those weddings, and now tens of thousands of others are doing the same.

"If you are a same-sex couple that's getting married and you do not have biological parents there to support you, please let me know," said Dan Blevins, who goes by @the_zombie_dan on TikTok.

But what if Blevins has another wedding to attend that day? Rest assured, he can call for backup.

"If I'm not able to attend your wedding, I have friends that will," Blevins continues. "We have a big network, and it just continues to grow of moms and dads that want to be a part of your big day."

Blevins invites people to message him if they need help and share the video to help spread the word.

"There are parents who want to be there for you on your big day," Blevins says. "We'll be your biggest fans."

The video has more than 300 shares, 16.8K likes, and 2K comments. For one top commenter, the message hit home.

"I just want parents. My birth parents turned on me because I'm trans. I think what you're doing is great," the person wrote. Nearly 150 people responded, many with offers to be the person's new parents (or loud-mouth aunt).

Blevins' original video garnered similar comments to the LGBTQIA+ community-at-large.

"I'm only 35, so I'm not old enough to be most y'all's mama, but I can sit in as the auntie or the sister if you would like that kind of support," said one.

"I will absolutely stand-in for someone's mama in south Louisiana…I can cook like a great momma too," replied another.

That TikToker sounds like a keeper. So many people wanted to know how they could help.

"How do I sign up to be one of the parents? I'm a proud mama already. I'm happy to add a few more 'kids,'" wrote another.

Blevins created a community, including Facebook groups for the U.S. and Canada, to connect stand-in parents with LGBTQIA people who needed support. The U.S. group has more than 34K members.

Blevins, who told TODAY he was inspired to create these communities after walking his daughter down the aisle, isn't the only one who has offered to be a stand-in parent at weddings on social media. Oklahoma mom Sara Cunningham, whose son is gay, put a similar open invitation on her Facebook page in 2018 and got an overwhelming response.