Dad Complains Wife Is "Babying" Daughter with IEP⁠—and Reddit Isn't Having It

A father on Reddit thinks his wife is coddling their daughter—and he's pretty fed up with it. He recently took to social media to vent his frustrations, and the commenters were pretty fed up with his take on parenting.

The Dad, who shared a post in the AITA subreddit under the name u/aitaspoileddaughter, began his story like this:

"My wife and I have a daughter, Ava (13). My wife is a great mom and takes good care of Ava, but lately, I feel like she's spoiling Ava and not letting her be as independent as she should be."

He went on to give a few examples of his wife's "spoiled" parenting style: "Ava struggles in school, so my wife emails all of Ava's teachers to ask for modified assignments (she has an [Individualized Education Program], which I feel is unneeded) … and sits down with her every day after school to do homework with her or do projects or study for tests."

The bizarre complaining doesn't stop there. On the day he took to Reddit, his daughter dressed for 50-degree weather, and it wound up being 80 degrees. She was (understandably) warm. His wife, who teaches at Ava's school, sent over water bottles and had her spend lunch and recess inside. In a later comment, Dad mentioned that his daughter has two autoimmune diseases, a history of dizzy spells in addition to autism and ADHD.

Or, in other words, his wife was being a good parent. (Unless you consider not forcing your child to stay uncomfortable all day spoiling them.)

"It was only 80 degrees, and the lunch tables are all in the shade, so Ava would've been fine outside," Dad moaned. "An hour ago, Ava came to us and said that her head hurt and she was nauseous. My wife is in Ava's room rubbing her back to 'comfort her.' Over a damn headache."

The father decided to tell his wife to "stop babying Ava and let her take care of herself."

Naturally, the wife wasn't having any of it. She went to bat for their daughter like a mom should. "Now, my wife is refusing to talk to me and is planning on sleeping in the guest room tonight, so I wanted to see if I was the asshole," he said.

Similar to other (decidedly stupid) fathers who've taken to Reddit to air their strange parenting grievances, the commenters on the post didn't hold back.

"OP is really asking, 'My qualified wife is providing reasonable support to my daughter, who has several special needs, and it makes me feel sad." It's baffling," one said. "The moment OP said he thought she didn't need an IEP, I didn't even have to read the rest of his post. He's an ass," another wrote.

And a few were more constructive, albeit not impressed.

"I don't see anything wrong with a parent sitting down with their child and offering assistance with homework. It's the behavior of an engaged parent. Specifically, the parent of a child who may have a learning disability," one commenter said.

"She's 13, you ask her to be independent, but you're ALWAYS there to back her up if she needs it. Maybe you can figure out some opportunities for Ava to try things herself for a bit before your wife jumps in but your wife should be free to jump in whenever she thinks it's needed," said one Redditor.

Experts would probably agree with this last person. It's possible to be kind to your child while also teaching them independence in an empowering way. Depending on their development and needs, experts share a few more productive ways to foster independence include:

Asking them to walk ahead of you to find an item in the grocery store

Allowing them to go to the mall or movie with friends

Letting them walk a couple of blocks by themselves or with a pet