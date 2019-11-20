Dad Can't Handle His Daughter's Over-the-Top Christmas Wish List

In the '80s, kids dreamed of Santa bringing them a Cabbage Patch Doll. In the '90s, it was Beanie Babies. The '00s, Nintendo DS. For the 2019 holiday season, children might be coveting a certain LOL or American Girl doll or even their very own iPhone. But one little girl isn't limiting herself to one big wish. In fact, she has a laundry list of luxury-level wishes this Christmas, and it is a sight to behold. The list was shared to Twitter by her dad, where it promptly went viral, earning over 25K retweets and 129K faves.

The father, whose Twitter handle is @A_Johnson419, wrote alongside a photo of his daughter's wish list, "My 10-year-old daughter must be out of her mind with this Christmas list."

The tween is requesting an iPhone 11, Air Pods, a new Macbook Air, a real bunny, a Hydro Flask, clothes, makeup, pink Pumas, Gucci slides, and so much more.

Twitter users responded by either celebrating or raising their eyebrow at the bold little girl's daring roundup of yuletide requests.

A Twitter user named @TruleyIconic joked that the dad might need a side hustle to cover all of these gifts, writing, "Better start looking for another job! Christmas is in less than two months."

Some followers were impressed with the tween's picks. @Katiexalycee wrote, "Her taste is exquisite, I am impressed." Meanwhile, Twitter user @HeauxOfPeace pointed out the fact that she wants a "bunny" and "clothes for bunny." They concluded, "I stan."

TBD what's going to actually appear under this bold 10-year-old's Christmas tree, but she certainly earned a round of applause for knowing—and asking for—exactly what she wants.