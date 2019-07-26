Image zoom Aliza Friedlander

One mom and dad ended up with a shock when their sneaky toddler pulled off a cheeky outfit at school. While Mom was away at work, Dad dropped their daughter off at school wearing only a pair of potty-training underwear as pants.

Maryland mom Aliza Friedlander was a stay-at-home mom for five years, but recently started working part-time. On a morning in June, she had an early work event—and left dad, Brad Friedlander, to get the kids (Lila, 5, and Brooklyn, 3) ready for school. Brooklyn picked out her own outfit and dad rolled with it.

“Apparently, my daughter decided to wear underwear (not just any underwear but thick diaper like training underwear used for potty training) and told my husband they were ‘short shorts,’” Aliza posted on Instagram. She was tipped off by a girlfriend at school and texted her husband, sharing the hilarious resulting conversation in screenshots on Instagram.

“You sent her to school in underwear,” the mom texted her husband. Brad asked, “Who?” And after Aliza clarified she meant Brooklyn, Brad said that their very clever daughter told him they were shorts. “They are not,” Aliza replied. “She is in underwear.”

“It’s the talk of the school,” the mom texted her husband. Her mom friends onsite at the school made sure everyone knew this was Dad’s doing, and snapped a pretty mischievous photo of Brooklyn showing off her outfit.

But although the mom may have been momentarily embarrassed by the possibility of schoolyard parental gossip, she laughed the wardrobe malfunction off. “I think if I really felt there was a problem or that Brad wasn’t a capable father, I wouldn’t have found it funny,” she told Today. “But I know how wonderful he is and that this was just an unfortunate accident.”

And after the parents pieced together the events of the morning, Aliza wrote on Instagram, “Based on her smile and the fact she locked her door while getting dressed, I’m pretty sure she knew they weren’t shorts!”

Better watch out, fam. You might be in for some major practical jokes as Brooklyn grows up.