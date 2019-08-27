Contigo Recalls 5.7 Million Kids Water Bottles

Image zoom AlohaHawaii/Shutterstock

Contigo recalled the lids of their Kids Cleanable Water Bottles, which are sold at stores such as Target, Walmart, and Costco. About 5.7 million bottles were included in the recall.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a clear silicone spout may possibly detach from the lids. This presents a choking hazard for toddlers and children.

The recalled bottles come were sold in a variety of colors and designs. They also come in three different sizes (13-ounce, 14-ounce, and 20-ounce) and were sold between April 2018 through June 2019. Packs of one, two, and three bottles were sold at the grocery stores.

No injuries have been reported, but Contigo encourages consumers to stop using the lids. Instead, they can order a free replacement lid.

Contact Contigo consumer services team at 1.888.262.0622 (Monday – Friday, 9 am – 5 pm EST) for more information, and check out their recall notice here.

Unsure if your water bottle is included in the recall? Contigo released a step-by-step process for examining the safety of your product.