Companies Are Pledging to Make Workplaces Better for Moms After the Pandemic Forced Many Out of the Workforce

Over the past year, more and more mothers have been forced out of the workforce. Now, several companies are making strides to both hire and support working parents.

Over the last year, the pandemic has not only shed light on all the cracks in society but deepened them. Thanks to systemic factors like a lack of affordable, accessible child care and women continuing to carry the mental load for their families, they've been forced out of the workforce en masse. The total number of women who have left the labor force since February 2020 is more than 2.3 million, putting the women's labor force participate rate at 57 percent, which is the lowest it has been in 32 years, according to a January 2021 analysis from the National Women's Law Center.

Now, in an effort to address this backslide, various companies are pledging to not only offer work to moms but make their professional experience more humane and livable. Here, several of the ways are working to address what President Joe Biden has called a "national emergency" and level the playing field.

Pledging to Hire More Moms

This week, Accenture, one of the largest consulting companies in the world, pledged to hire 150 mothers for technology, strategy, and consulting positions at its Midwest division, based in Chicago, ASAP, according to CNN Business. The company also said the roles will offer the new hires flexibility, support, training, and mentorship.

They plan to identify their candidates through a partnership with The Mom Project, a marketplace that connects professional women with companies. The organization told CNN that they'll focus on moms who are unemployed and want to make a career change. Lee Moore, senior managing director for Accenture Midwest, who is heading up the partnership, said, "The jobs that we're talking about for these moms are careers. They're highly coveted roles in technology and in consulting, they're the type of roles that enable them to support their family."

Prioritizing Returnships

Meanwhile, companies like IBM are focusing on returnships, a concept trademarked by Goldman Sachs in 2008 which aims to recruit and sometimes bolster the skill sets of people who have been out of the workforce for several years. The goal is for them to then be hired into a full-time role.

At IBM, returnship applications are way up. Fortune.com reports applications in January and February for its internal program have increased 167 percent from a year earlier, and 99 percent of their returnship participants are women "who have disproportionate responsibilities around childcare or eldercare, which often take time away from work—even absent a pandemic," said Nickle LaMoreaux, IBM's chief HR officer.

Taking a Pledge to Support Working Parents

In addition to hiring and supporting female job applicants, some companies are zeroed in on improving benefits and quality of life for working parents. By partnering with Cleo, The Mom Project, Paid Leave for the United States, and Happiest Baby, a whole slew of companies such as Salesforce, Zoom, Pinterest, Etsy, Snapchat, and PepsiCo, became founding signatories of the "Invest in Parents Pledge." By signing the pledge, these companies have committed to advocating for and supporting working parents to help them participate in, remain in, and thrive in the workforce.

And how might that actually look in practice? Morrison and Foerster, an international law firm, signed the pledge and released a statement last summer explaining that they offer alternative work arrangements, support programs for new parents returning to work, internal support groups, family therapy webinars, and access to wellbeing and mindfulness resources to assist working parents during the pandemic.

The Bottom Line