Chrissy Teigen Is Teaming up With the Peanut App to Overhaul the Archaic Terms We Use to Talk About Motherhood

Geriatric pregnancy. Incompetent cervix. Failed pregnancy. Chrissy Teigen and Peanut are joining forces on the "Renaming Revolution" to reform the outdated terminology tied to pregnancy and motherhood once and for all.

Let's be honest: Much of the terminology used to talk about pregnancy and motherhood is outdated—and some of the terms are downright offensive. That's why, after a heartbreaking video of a woman learning about the term "geriatric mom" went viral and sparked outrage, Peanut, the social network for moms, and Chrissy Teigen decided to join forces.

The Renaming Revolution, as it's been dubbed, is working to reclaim all of that dated and hurtful terminology (spontaneous abortion, hostile uterus, incompetent cervix, and failure to progress come to mind) that many women hear while trying to conceive, and during pregnancy and motherhood. Instead, Peanut and Teigen are working with top linguists and medical professionals to create a refreshed glossary with terms parents can feel good about—and that actually reflect what they're defining.

"This poor woman," Teigen tweeted after uncovering the emotional video in the Peanut app. "Why are terms like 'geriatric mom' still being used in 2021? There is so much language that is not only offensive, but undermines women!"

She wasn't the only one to feel this way. Hundreds of Twitter and Peanut users quickly chimed in, not only on the stigmas attached to having a baby after 35 but also on the outdated terms they've experienced that place blame and shame on women.

The Renaming Revolution glossary, set to be released in the coming months, will be informed by experts including Jessica Zucker, Ph.D., a psychologist and author specializing in reproductive and maternal mental health, Viviana Coles, DMFT, a therapist at Houston Relationship Therapy, Amanda Montell, an author and language scholar, and Somi Javaid, M.D., an OB-GYN, sexual health specialist, and founder of HerMD. The new terms will work more to "empower women and allow them to take back agency over their own fertility and motherhood journeys, no matter what those journeys may be" and will be distributed around the country to help create change we can all get behind.