Carter's Is Offering Gift Cards as Part of Its Diaper 'Blowout Insurance'

Is insurance for diaper disasters too good to be true? Not for some lucky parents who shop at Carter's. But we're also humbly asking for a more comprehensive policy from all kids' clothing retailers.

Baby clothes are the cutest—until your precious little one inevitably suffers a diaper blowout. In public. (Why is it always in public?) Now, the outfit previously known as adorable is ruined and, well, there goes the money you spent on it too, right? Not if Carter's has anything to say about it.

Parents everywhere rejoice, because the kids' clothing company is offering a revolutionary program for frustrated parents and caregivers everywhere who can't wash out the damage their darling inflicted on a sweet little outfit. Instead of never again enjoying seeing your child wear those pajamas he only rocked (stain-free) for one night, you can insure the outfit.

Here's how it works: Carter's is extending a "blowout Insurance" policy to the first 2,000 customers who submit a "claim." All you have to do is enter the details of the "accident" on Carter's online claim form, and an oops adjuster will review it. The policy does not just cover diaper blowouts, but snack mishaps and excessively-messy play as well. Upon your claim being reviewed, Carter's will send you a $10 gift card to use toward replacing your child's tarnished trousers, or spaghetti-stained shirt.

It's worth noting that the "policy," available from March 16 through April 9, 2022, also covers an "and more" category, which got me thinking. My 1-year-old has nary a pair of pants or pajamas that aren't getting holes in the knees due to his super speedy crawling and climbing. I feel like his clothes only last a few wears before I'm holding a symbolic funeral for outfits I formerly held dear.

That said, I'll go out on a limb here and assume I speak for most parents when I say that Carter's is really onto something with its "blowout Insurance" concept. But could we enjoy a benefit like this all of the time, instead of for only 2,000 customers for a limited time? Because let's face it: this store offers kids' clothes at amazing prices, but small people grow so fast that we're constantly scouring bins of used clothing at yard sales and second-hand shops or buying them new stuff—a heck of a lot more often than we buy clothes for ourselves. Side note: I am currently wearing a shirt that I bought before I had my first child nearly 14 years ago. Sigh.