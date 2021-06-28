The rapper, who's already a mom to nearly 3-year-old daughter Kulture, debuted her baby bump at the BET Awards on June 27. Here's everything we know so far.

Everything You Need to Know About Cardi B's Second Pregnancy

Back in July 2018, rapper Cardi B and her husband Offset of the hip hop trio Migos welcomed their first child together, Kulture Kiari. Now, the power couple are expecting baby No. 2. Here's what we know so far.

The Couple's Pregnancy Announcement

At the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, Cardi joined a Migos performance of the track "Type S---." The rapper stepped on stage in a Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit that featured a sheer panel over her baby bump, effectively announcing her second pregnancy.

Host Taraji P. Henson joked that the couple was "giving us life-literally."

Cardi then took to Instagram to share the happy news, posting a photo of herself flaunting her bump with the caption, "#2!"

In a second shot with Offset, Cardi acknowledged the highs and lows the couple has faced-even filing for divorce at one point last year-writing, "We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing. Our home feels so blissful and very busy, but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes."

And in a third with the couple's nearly 3-year-old daughter Kulture, she wrote, "I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they're 3 years apart...just like me and Henny. But one thing for sure is they'll have each other's back like no one else ever will."

Flashback to Cardi B's First Pregnancy Announcement

Cardi's second pregnancy announcement was quite similar to her first. Back when Cardi was expecting Kulture in 2018, she revealed her pregnancy during a SNL performance. The rapper took the stage for her second performance of the evening in a form-fitting white gown, her bump on full display.

What Cardi B Said About Having More Kids

In addition to Kulture, Offset has three children from previous relationships: Jordan, Kody, and Kalea. It's no surprise that he and Cardi are adding to their family with their latest addition. In August 2020, Cardi told CNN she definitely wanted more children, noting that it would happen "probably in like a year or two." And it looks like that time has come. Congrats to the happy couple!

