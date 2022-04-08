Calling All Babies for the 2022 Gerber Baby Photo Search

Here's everything you need to know to enter your child for the chance to be this year's Gerber Spokesbaby and Chief Growing Officer.

Does your baby have an adorable smile that lights up a room? Can your tot's giggle inspire others to join in the silliness? Do they look like they belong in ads they're so darn cute? Well, of course the answer to all of these questions is yes. And if you want to share your baby's winning personality with the world, now is your chance, because Gerber is on the hunt for its next official spokesbaby.

Of course, applicants will have a tough act to follow with last year's Gerber Spokesbaby and company Chief Growing Officer Zane Kahin going into retirement at the ripe old age of 1. Last year, his story inspired us all when his mom Erin shared in a press release that Zane was miraculously conceived following her breast cancer battle. But now, the Florida toddler has some serious blocks to play with and is stepping aside to allow one of his peers to share their itty bitty expertise with the iconic baby food brand.

Gerber's 12th annual photo search commenced on April 4, 2022 and is open to little loves ages 0 to 4. All you have to do to apply is visit Gerber's submission portal and share details about your child along with a photo or video. Job "responsibilities" for the C-suite level position of CGO include, most importantly, being cute 24/7. Beyond that, the winning wee one will serve in the very influential role of Chief Taste Tester and serve as the "aww"-inspiring face of the brand on social media and in ad campaigns.

The winning baby's family will also receive $25,000 in cash prizes. For the first time ever, Gerber has announced it will also match that prize by donating $25,000 to the March of Dimes. "Babies have the power to unite us through their happiness, and we at Gerber support furthering the joy and wellbeing of all babies," Tarun Malkani, Gerber president & CEO, said in a press release.

"Gerber is taking action this year to build on our 95-year-old purpose to help babies thrive and ensure babies and parents receive the care they need through March of Dimes' maternal and infant health support programs. For the past 12 years, Photo Search has been a joyous occasion for so many families, and we are honored that our most well-known program will continue to support doing anything for baby."